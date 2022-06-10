ONE-YEAR-OLD COTE MIAMI AWARDED MICHELIN STAR IN PREMIERE SOUTH FLORIDA GUIDE, MARKING BRAND'S FIFTH STAR OVERALL TOGETHER WITH NEW YORK CITY LOCATION

Following May's AAPIHM, Proprietor Simon Kim Reflects on Distinguished Honor as the Only KOREAN STEAKHOUSE™ in the World to Receive Coveted Star Award

MIAMI, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- COTE Miami, one of the city's most coveted reservations since opening in 2021 in Miami's Design District, has been awarded a MICHELIN Star and the Florida Sommelier Award, in the inaugural 2022 MICHELIN Guide Florida Star Revelation, a distinction that was announced at a ceremony held in Orlando last night.

America's first KOREAN STEAKHOUSE™ conceptualized by proprietor and hospitality visionary Simon Kim and brought to life by an exceptional team - COTE's Beverage Director, Victora James, and Executive Chef David Shim- the restaurant's secret to success is providing the best meat, cooked on the best grills and paired with the best wine and spirits. As complex as it is simple, this formula earned COTE's New York City location four consecutive MICHELIN-stars since 2017, when it received its first star within 6 months of opening. Yesterday evening's award marks the brand's fifth star overall and represents COTE's steadfast dedication to consistently meet MICHELIN's stringent five-criteria rating ranging from quality of ingredients to consistency between visits.

COTE is the world's only tabletop KOREAN STEAKHOUSE™ concept to receive this distinction, and one of a select few in the country to hold a star for both locations in different cities, a source of great honor for the Seoul-born, 40-year-old entrepreneur.

"From day one, despite all of the obstacles presented with COVID-19, I bet on Miami. I was inspired by the city's unique vibe, and knew that it was on the cusp of its 'golden age.' I saw all of its culture and development – the booming arts scene, the growing dining landscape – and thought COTE needed to be part of this rise. I felt COTE's celebration of Korean heritage would allow us to add our own touch to the community," said Kim. "To be recognized in a new city by the most well respected restaurant guide in the world – MICHELIN – is unequivocally a remarkable moment for us. We are humbled by this distinguished honor and thank MICHELIN for this tremendous recognition. Worldwide gourmands, we welcome you to the magic city."

Kim, whose restaurants have amassed an impressive eight stars throughout his career, says COTE is a celebration of his heritage. An advocate for the AAPI community, Kim co-founded the dine-around gala A Taste of Asia in fall 2021, gathering dozens of restaurants to honor the diversity and vitality of New York's AAPI culture and cuisine and raising over $1.1 million for Apex for Youth, City Harvest and Madison Square Park Conservancy. This year, Kim received the ultimate distinguished honor of having been personally invited to the inauguration ceremony of Yoon Suk-Yeol, South Korea's new president, and just this spring, joined the finalist shortlist for Ernst & Young's Entrepreneur of the Year 2022 New York Award.

COTE, the carnivorous vision of proprietor Simon Kim, is the world's first KOREAN STEAKHOUSE™, blending the conviviality and interaction of Korean barbecue with the hallmarks of the classic American chophouse. The result is a unique, unforgettable dining experience, built on a foundation of the highest quality USDA Prime beef, unmatched service, an impeccable 1,200+ label wine list and a suite of classic, creative cocktails. Smokeless grills in every table, combined with premium cuts from COTE's in-house dry aging room, ensure that every morsel of steak is hot, fresh, and caramelized to perfection.

For more information about COTE NYC, visit www.cotenyc.com and for COTE Miami, visit www.cotemiami.com.

