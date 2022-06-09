Tint World® Names Jack Tusa Social Content and E-Commerce Manager

Tusa supports National Automotive Styling Centers™ franchise's strong growth and online strategy in new position

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading window tinting and automotive accessory franchise, has hired Jack Tusa to support the fast-growing company's global marketing and franchise development efforts as its new social content and e-commerce manager.

In his new role, Tusa is responsible for managing content across Tint World®'s social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and TikTok. He also provides critical support for Tint World®'s public relations and e-commerce initiatives.

"We're committed to continuing to grow Tint World®, and our online strategy is a key part of that plan," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO and president of Tint World®. "With his previous experience in digital marketing and his entrepreneurial spirit, Jack has shown that he has the insight and perspective to drive engagement with our customers and franchisees and build awareness of Tint World® as a leader in the automotive aftermarket franchise industry."

Tusa is a graduate of the University of Mississippi with a bachelor's degree in marketing and corporate relations. His responsibilities as Tint World®'s social content and e-commerce manager include developing and executing online strategies, coordinating the company's online brand messaging, and supporting Tint World®'s marketing and franchise development through social media and digital engagement.

"Tint World®'s success as a premier provider of automotive aftermarket accessories and services speaks for itself," Tusa said. "This team is focused on continuing to build the brand and supporting the hard-working franchisees driving the company's unprecedented growth."

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance, and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial, and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coating, and installation services.

Tint World® Mobile Services™ include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or www.TintWorldFranchise.com .

