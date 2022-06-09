Scania appoints Camilla Dewoon as Head of Communications and Sustainability and member of Scania Executive Board

SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Camilla Dewoon, currently Chief Communications Officer at Scania, has been appointed Executive Vice President and Head of Communications and Sustainability. As from 9 June 2022, she will be part of Scania's Executive Board and report to Christian Levin, President and CEO.

Communication has grown in strategic importance over the years and has become imperative in supporting Scania's purpose to drive the shift towards a sustainable transport system.

"With sustainability being at the core of Scania's business strategy, communication is a tool to deliver on it. Camilla's experience in this field, and her vast knowledge of Scania and our industry are a major contribution to our company going forward. To have her as a part of our Executive Board will enable us to take on future challenges with an even greater confidence," says Christian Levin, President and CEO.

Also the role of communication is changing in transformative times, both from and internal and external point of view.

"The steps we take to transform Scania to better meet our customer's demands in a changing ecosystem of transport and logistics require a lot of new considerations. An evolving work life with new methods and ways of operating as well as new stakeholders and business opportunities are just some. To take on this role is truly inspiring," says Camilla Dewoon.

Camilla Dewoon, born 1973, has a Degree of Master of Science in Economics. Prior to being Chief Communications Officer at Scania, she was a senior consultant outside the company. She has held several managerial positions at Scania since 2004, including Vice President for Sales and Marketing in Scania Latin America and responsible for Sales Development at Commercial Operations in Södertälje.

