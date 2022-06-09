nate announces "nate True Colors campaign" to raise funds for LGBTQIA+ organizations

NEW YORK, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- nate , the unified shopping wallet, has launched its first annual " nate True Colors campaign " to celebrate Pride month. Through the nate Creator Program, over 200 creators have come together to raise funds for the LGBTQIA+ organizations that they have selected to support.

nate enables a first of its kind in-life-shopping experience - unifying all brands across ecommerce in one place. For creators in the program, this universality enables them to recommend brands that they're truly aligned with and passionate about, allowing people to discover small brands and shop with their values. As a member of the LGBTQIA+ community, nate founder and CEO Albert Saniger has been active in furthering diversity in the tech space and creating opportunities for underrepresented members of the community. This pride month the team is taking the mission further with their creator-led pride campaign, highlighting LGBTQIA+ owned businesses and creators, and raising funds for organizations supporting the community.

For the campaign, there is one team of nate creators for each color of the rainbow. Each team is led by a captain who has chosen the organization their team will raise funds for. The teams will raise funds through sharing & promoting their nate Lists across their social channels to accumulate List follows on the app, with nate contributing proceeds to each of the selected organizations corresponding to the number of List follows.

Victoria's Secret supermodel and team captain, Emira D'spain leads Team Purple, raising funds for The Marsha P. Johnson Institute . "I chose The Marsha P. Johnson Institute as my charity because it's a cause that is so near and dear to my heart. Marsha paved the way for the LGBTQ community, specifically the black trans community. The organization works tirelessly to protect and defend the livelihood of black transgender Americans. I'm honored to be in a position that allows me to contribute to my community in such an impactful way!"says Emira.

Leading Team Green for GLAAD , creator & host of he viral social media show, What's Poppin?, Davis Burleson says "I'm so excited to partner with nate to fundraise for GLAAD! As I continue working in the entertainment space, I want to be a voice for my community and create significant change in culture and media for acceptance."

Joining Emira & Davis are fashion stylist Ryan Healy , representing Team Orange for The Trevor Project , face of Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Pride 2022 campaign Armiel Chandler , representing Team Blue for New York City Anti-Violence Project (AVP) , #NoMoreLonelyFriends founder, Marissa Meizz , representing Team Red for The Center NYC , and social media icon, Joshua Holmes , representing Team Yellow for The Ali Forney Center .

The nate True Colors campaign launched on June 1st across all nate & nate Creator social platforms. To participate in the nate True Colors campaign, people are encouraged to follow their favorite nate Lists, which will get posted across your favorite nate Creator's social channels & nate's Instagram. The campaign will run through June 24th, culminating in a Pride Gala at House of Yes in New York City to honor the creators involved and announce the results of each team's fundraising efforts for their respective organizations. Learn more at https://nate.tech/pride2022 .

About nate

nate is a consumer payments business headquartered in NYC, introducing a unified shopping wallet where people can share and shop their world, from their unique point of view, without compromising their data. The nate app allows consumers to share shopping lists, send gifts, and pay privately and flexibly. The app is available for download on iOS

About the nate Creator Program

The nate Creator Program is an inclusive platform for creators to inspire and earn by sharing lists with any product from any online retailer, earning a 5% flat reward on purchases from their lists. It allows for more authentic & unrestricted recommendations for their audiences, serving as a true representation of their interests and values. The program also offers creators exclusive benefits such as Cash bonuses, community building events and courses on the Creator Economy. Since launching in January, over 2000 creators have joined the program.

