Linkwell Health and Tivity Health Awarded Two Healthcare Advertising Awards

SilverSneakers blog and marketing campaign recognized for engaging seniors in healthy activities

FRANKLIN, Tenn., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Linkwell Health, the premier digital content marketing and consumer experience technology company in healthcare, and SilverSneakers® by Tivity Health®, the nation's leading community fitness program for seniors, have earned two prestigious 2022 Healthcare Advertising Silver Awards in the integrated marketing campaign and blog site categories. The awards recognize efforts made during the pandemic to ensure that older adults continued or restarted their fitness routines.

"Our primary focus is to engage our SilverSneakers members in healthy behaviors and one of the ways we do that is through compelling content," said Tivity Health President and CEO Richard Ashworth. "The pandemic created a challenge to keep older adults socially connected and moving. SilverSneakers partnered with Linkwell Health to design an omnichannel content strategy to support a hybrid fitness and well-being approach—in-person classes for some, and virtual for others to encourage all our SilverSneakers members to stay active."

Together with SilverSneakers, Linkwell Health created multiweek wellness challenges that focused on the physical and social needs of members. The wellness challenges encouraged members to reboot their fitness routine, return to the gym safely, and participate in live-streamed classes while also creating social connections to keep members healthy and happy during a very challenging and isolating time.

Even during a pandemic, the challenges campaign contributed to doubling virtual fitness class visits and increasing overall gym visits by 25% from 2020 to 2021. In addition, a steady stream of dynamic, high-quality blog content contributed 42% of overall traffic to SilverSneakers.com.

"SilverSneakers had a critical business need during the pandemic and Linkwell Health built a high-quality, engaging omnichannel digital campaign that motivated older adults to maintain their fitness habits and stay socially connected during a time of intense uncertainty," said Nathan Adams, President and CEO at Linkwell Health. "Our expert-backed service journalism approach to content brings the SilverSneakers blog to life, drives engagement with critical calls to action, and encourages members to keep coming back to SilverSneakers.com."

Now in its 39th year, the Healthcare Advertising Awards is one of the largest, longest running, and most widely respected healthcare advertising awards competitions. The awards recognize excellence in healthcare advertising, marketing, and communications and are judged by a panel of healthcare marketing experts. Winning entries are awarded based on creativity, quality, message effectiveness, consumer appeal, graphic design, and overall impact. This year, more than 4,400 entries competed for consideration.

About SilverSneakers

SilverSneakers®, by Tivity Health, is the nation's leading community fitness program for Medicare eligible Americans. The program was founded in 1992 and is available to more than 18 million Americans through many Medicare Advantage plans, Medicare Supplement carriers, and group retiree plans. For more information, to check eligibility or to enroll in the program or sign up for a SilverSneakers newsletter, go to silversneakers.com.

About Linkwell Health

Linkwell Health is the premier consumer experience company serving health plans and health services organizations. Its team of content strategists, health and wellness journalists, and social media experts—enabled by its Healthy Living Engine technology platform—helps healthcare brands to connect with consumers and empower them to take actionable control of their health. Linkwell creates transformative content that rapidly enables health services organizations to engage consumers in real-world health conversations, while also accelerating brand awareness, acquisition, retention, and business outcomes. For more information, visit www.linkwellhealth.com.

