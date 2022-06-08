Volume, Curve, and Vyper announce their partnership with Encode x ATX DAO for Austin Hackathon at Consensus 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Volume is delighted to announce a partnership with Vyper, Curve, Encode, and ATX DAO for the Austin Hackathon , happening from June 10th to June 12th, 2022.

Consensus Austion Hackathon (PRNewswire)

The future of blockchain software development begins again with Python.

Volume, together with sponsorship partners Curve and Vyper will join Encode and ATX DAO at the Thompson Conference Center at the University of Texas and offer several bounties hackers can answer to win great prizes for programming the best new Vyperlang applications that will run on the Ethereum blockchain.

"Vyper is a contract-oriented, pythonic programming language that targets the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) on the Ethereum Blockchain. Finally, Python developers all over the world can enter the Ethereum developer ecosystem with a language built with love for them. Given that Python is now the first language many computer science students learn, we're excited to see what the University of Texas Students will create." said Taariq Lewis, Founder, Volume. "The future of blockchain software development begins again with Python. Ethereum was first written in Python so we're happy to see Vyper bring back a familiar structure to building on the EVM."

About the Encode x ATX DAO Austin Hackathon

The Encode x ATX DAO Austin Hackathon , happening from Friday, June 10th to Sunday, June 12th in Austin, Texas alongside the Consensus conference. The event is an in-person, cross-chain web3 hackathon at one of the most prestigious universities in the land, the University of Texas at the Thompson Conference Center. Participants are invited to attend coding workshops including Introduction to Vyper, Blockchain, NFTs, Solidity, DeFi, Cross-chain, L2, and Rust. Learn more about the event and registration by visiting Volume's Event Listings here .

About Volume

For blockchain software developers, Volume provides blockchain automation and scheduling software that manages smart contracts on any blockchain, enabling high volume execution to all protocols. Learn more about Volume .

About Curve

Curve is DeFi's leading AMM, (Automated Market Maker). Hundreds of liquidity pools have been launched through Curve's factory and incentivized by Curve's DAO. Users rely on Curve's proprietary formulas to provide high liquidity, low slippage, and low fee transactions among ERC-20 tokens. Learn more about Curve .

About Vyper

Vyper is a contract-oriented, pythonic programming language that targets the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). Vyper's main's focus is secured smart contracts, simplistic language, and auditability. If you know Python, you are one step closer to being a blockchain developer with Vyper. Learn more about Vyper .

About Encode Club

Encode Club is a web3 education community learning and building together through fantastic programs with the leading protocols in the space. Together we organize programs like education series, bootcamps, hackathons, and accelerators both online and in person. We then help our community get jobs and funding for projects and startups.

Contact:

media@volume.finance

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Volume