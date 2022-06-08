Texas Health Action names new chief medical officer

AUSTIN, Texas, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Health Action (THA), a community-informed nonprofit with an expertise in serving LGBTQIA+ people and people impacted by HIV, recently named Dr. Sandra Guerra as its chief medical officer (CMO). In this role, Guerra is responsible for clinical leadership, quality processes and medical education efforts that advance THA's mission of providing access to culturally affirming, quality health services in a safe and supportive environment. She assumed her new role on June 6, 2022, replacing Dr. Cynthia Brinson.

"We are incredibly grateful for the legacy Dr. Brinson has left as one the founding members of our organization, and we look forward to the many contributions Dr. Guerra will bring," Christopher Hamilton, chief executive officer of THA, said. "Dr. Guerra's extensive public health background and experience working with diverse patient populations make her the ideal person to lead Texas Health Action's growing clinical programs."

In her new role, Guerra oversees THA's programs including Kind Clinic, which provides sexual health services through locations in Austin, San Antonio and Dallas; and TeleKind, which provides Texas residents access to the HIV prevention medication known as PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) via virtual appointments, as well as at-home testing and HIV care.

"I have watched Texas Health Action grow from Austin's first PrEP clinic to a thriving nonprofit that provides access to PrEP for all Texans, among a range of health services," Brinson said. "Dr. Guerra's more than 20-year career in population-based healthcare and leadership experience at large multidisciplinary organizations make her the perfect choice to help continue this growth."

Before joining THA, Guerra was the CMO of Centene Corporation WellCare of Kentucky and the interim deputy director of the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District. Prior to this, she served as the vice president and CMO of Humana Military, which offers military health care through the Department of Defense TRICARE East program. From 2005-2012, Guerra was the regional medical director and preventative medicine residency program director for the Texas Department of State Health Services. She has also served on the Board of Regents for the American College of Preventive Medicine, the American Board of Preventive Medicine PAFT Exam Committee, and the San Antonio AIDS Foundation Board of Directors, among others.

"At this point in my career, I am excited to work with Texas Health Action toward solutions for such a deserving population," Guerra, said. "I am honored to join an organization focused on prevention and health equity."

Guerra earned a Bachelor of Science in Child Development and Family Relationships from The University of Texas at Austin, a Doctor of Medicine from Texas A&M University Health Science Center, and a Master of Public Health from The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston School of Public Health.

About Texas Health Action

Texas Health Action (THA) is a community informed organization dedicated to providing access to culturally affirming, quality health services in a safe and supportive environment with an expertise in serving LGBTQIA+ people and people impacted by HIV. Since 2015, Texas Health Action has provided health services without stigma or judgment and has empowered the community through outreach and education. Texas Health Action operates Kind Clinic, which provides sexual health services through locations across Central Texas; TeleKind, which provides sexual health services via virtual visits and at-home testing; and Waterloo Counseling Center, which provides behavioral health services in Austin. Texas Health Action is led by CEO Christopher Hamilton. For more information about Texas Health Action and its programs, please visit www.TexasHealthAction.org.

Media Contacts: ECPR

Kelsey Stevens or Anita Garza

kstevens@echrsitianpr.com or agarza@echristianpr.com

512-694-7003 or 361-655-4683

View original content:

SOURCE Texas Health Action