Newport Healthcare Earns 2022 Great Place to Work Certification™

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newport Healthcare, a national network of evidence-based treatment programs for teens and young adults with primary mental health disorders, has earned Certification™ as a Great Place to Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on current employee sentiment about their experience working at Newport, with the percentage of employees who consider Newport a great place to work 11% higher than the typical U.S. company.

"We are thrilled to become Great Place to Work-Certified™ as we consider employee experience a top priority, integral to our success in helping clients and families," said Joe Procopio, CEO of Newport Healthcare. "We are very proud of our dedicated, compassionate workforce and value their contributions to making Newport a great place to work."

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading success, employee retention, and increased innovation.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Newport Healthcare is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

Newport's workplace culture is defined by authentic connection and open communication with employees. Some of the company's highest ranked statements in the survey were related to fairness, safety, and employee pride in their work. Additionally, 84% of employees responded that they believe their work helping clients with mental health issues has special meaning. Diversity, equity, and inclusion also ranked high.

Newport has been surveying its employees for critical, constructive feedback for years, but this is the first time they enlisted the help of the experts at Great Place to Work®. According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work.

About Newport Healthcare

Newport Healthcare, including Newport Academy and Newport Institute, provides evidence-based healing centers for teens, young adults, and families struggling with primary mental health issues. Newport offers a family-systems approach with individualized, integrated programs that combine clinical and experiential therapies with academic or career support. Newport's nationwide residential and outpatient treatment programs bring teens and young adults from self-destruction to self-esteem, addressing the underlying causes of high-risk behavior from a foundation of compassionate care, clinical expertise, and unconditional love. With a commitment to advocacy, Newport is creating a movement to shift our mental health culture from awareness to action, with the primary mission to empower lives and restore families.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com.

