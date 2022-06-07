Simplicity Group Continues Its Growth Trajectory with the Acquisition of the Eagle Team

SUMMIT, N.J., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Simplicity Group ("Simplicity") today announced the acquisition of the Eagle Team, LLC ("Eagle Team"), an independent organization specializing in life and annuity sales and distribution. With this deal, Simplicity welcomes five new partners: John Baker, Steve Buller, Chad Castle, Greg Gall, and Chris Lester. Eagle Team will continue to manage its day-to-day business operations while transitioning to the Simplicity brand.

"The Eagle Team's leadership – John, Steve, Chad, Greg and Chris – have, for many years, been seen as leaders in the appropriate positioning of insurance products within a comprehensive financial plan. We have enjoyed a long partnership with the Eagle Team and we are thrilled to expand our existing life insurance oriented relationship, particularly on the annuity and wealth management side of the business," said Bruce Donaldson, President and CEO of Simplicity. "Our goals and values are well aligned, and the team is poised for extraordinary growth with Simplicity's full resources behind them."

"On behalf of everyone at Eagle Team, we are excited to join Simplicity and expand our already successful relationship," said Steve Buller, Partner, Eagle Team. "Simplicity's unrivaled producer support, product access and best-in-class marketing resources will be invaluable to us as we continue to serve leading agents and advisors across the country."

About Eagle Team

Through regular training and teaching, the Eagle Team leaders have a long history of empowering financial professionals to best serve their clients. The Eagle Team leaders are producers helping producers, providing support from lead generation to sales process to access to leading products and services. For more information, please visit www.eagleteamfp.com.

About Simplicity Group

The Simplicity Group is one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing financial product distribution companies, which has had 37 distribution businesses join its partnership (including Eagle Team). Each of Simplicity's operating businesses is directed by its local management team and benefits from access to Simplicity's group resources. Through partnership with top distribution organizations and technology companies, Simplicity seeks to provide compelling business solutions that will attract the industry's best leadership, talent, advisors, agents and future partners.

Simplicity supports independent financial advisors and agents across the country with investment, annuity and life insurance solutions with a focus on client education, consumer value and partnership. For more information about Simplicity, please visit: www.simplicitygroup.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn .

MEDIA CONTACTS

Denielle Webb Alex Timeus Simplicity Group Simplicity Group P: 347-204-7181 / E: denielle.webb@simplicitygroup.com P: 201-987-7176 / E: alex.timeus@simplicitygroup.com

