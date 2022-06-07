POTLUCK HOSPITALITY ANNOUNCES NEW RESTAURANT CONCEPT, CARRIQUI, COMING TO PEARL SEPTEMBER 2022

SAN ANTONIO, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Potluck Hospitality is excited to announce a new restaurant coming to a historic and landmark San Antonio space. Carriqui (pronounced KHER-ih-key) will open at Pearl in what was formerly the building that housed Boehler's Liberty Saloon and Liberty Bar. The new 380-seat, 11,000 square foot restaurant will open to the public in September 2022. Carriqui is located at 239 E Grayson St., San Antonio, TX 78215.

Carriqui exterior rendering courtesy of Don B. McDonald Architect (PRNewswire)

Carriqui is named after the green jay of South Texas home, the only place in the US where you can find this colorful and gregarious bird. The flightpath of the carriqui is the inspiration for the menu, which will showcase South Texas foodways—from the Rio Grande Valley to the Texas coast and north to San Antonio. The menu will feature fresh seafood from the Gulf, Rio Grande-inspired botana platters, pit-cooked barbacoa and brisket, a masa program, and a robust cocktail and beverage program.

"We are thrilled to announce Carriqui, which has been in the making for years," said Potluck Hospitality CEO Elizabeth Fauerso. "As stewards of the storied structure, we are excited for the building's next chapter. We have assembled a great team to showcase the foodways of South Texas and welcome all of San Antonio to gather, relax and celebrate here."

The structure that houses Carriqui has always been a storied place with deep connections to Pearl Brewery and the surrounding neighborhood. In the early days of Pearl, Boehler's Liberty Saloon served as the watering hole and social center for the brewery's workers. In 1933 when prohibition ended, Pearl Brewery's first truck delivery was to this special location. Then from 1985 until 2008, the building was home to San Antonio's heralded Liberty Bar, which moved to the King William neighborhood in 2016.

Carriqui aims to honor its past and usher in the next chapter with the very best offerings of food and atmosphere with every intention of creating a space for joyful gathering. Carriqui was created by and for San Antonians, and the experience of being at Carriqui will resonate deeply for locals with its sense of history and home, and for visitors, it will offer a glimpse into what makes San Antonio special.

For more information about Carriqui visit carriquitx.com and follow along on Instagram and Facebook at @CarriquiTX .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Potluck Hospitality