Newest Precision Powerhouse Features AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ PRO

ROUND ROCK, Texas, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's no coincidence that in our 25th anniversary year of Dell Precision, we've unveiled some of the most powerful workstations ever – with no signs of slowing. It began earlier this year when we introduced the world's most powerful 14in mobile workstation,i followed by last month's unveiling of the new Precision 7000 Series mobile workstations. Not only do these offer the latest technological advancements, the Precision 7000 Series features a new form factor for DDR5 memory that we anticipate will become a new industry standard.

Which brings us to today, and the introduction of the Precision 7865 Tower, featuring the AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ PRO 5000 WX-Series processors. Whether you're creating the next animated blockbuster, developing trend-setting AR initiatives or analyzing massive data sets, this professional workstation brings together immense power, flexibility and reliability in one system.

Let's dig in! Meet the new Precision 7865 Tower

Today, getting more done in less time--and seamlessly--is the name of the game. This new high-performance tower offers full-spectrum performance for a variety of demanding professional applications, powered by the latest AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ PRO processors. The Precision 7865 Tower is maximized for demanding, multi-application workloads and empowers users to tackle intensive, complex workstreams more efficiently. Bridging clock speed (valuable in interactive workflows such as computer-aided design) and multi-core computation (needed for workflows such as rendering or simulation), the Precision 7865 Tower powers data science, graphic design, engineering, imaging, and VR and AI initiatives without compromise.

Designed for engineers, architects, creators and designers who depend on mixed-use workflows, the Precision 7865 Tower comes with up to 64 CPU cores, up to 56TB storage, optional Thunderbolt™ 3, up to 1TB of DDR4 ECC memory with RMT Pro and a full suite of professional graphics options (up to 32GB AMD Radeon™ PRO W6800 or up to 48GB NVIDIA RTX A6000 graphics). The Precision 7865 Tower allows you to create and render simultaneously, without sacrificing performance.

More power shouldn't mean more heat. The newly designed chassis features a hexagonal venting pattern that supports dedicated air channels for critical components. This enhances both thermal efficiency and acoustic performance, meaning you can focus on work while the system runs smoothly and quietly. This is all packed into a chassis that's 14% smaller than the Precision 7820 Tower.

Users will see Dell's longtime and ever-growing commitment to serviceability reflected in the Precision 7865 workstation. Servicing and upgrading are made simpler with convenient front and side access. A look inside reveals tool-less interiors and organized, color-coded components that make it more intuitive to upgrade memory, storage or graphics cards as power demands increase. Looking to the future, Dell engineers prioritized upgradability and scalability to not only meet the performance needs of today but also to grow and evolve alongside the pros who use them.

Mission critical reliability meets enhanced experience

Because performance and productivity across a variety of applications and multi-threaded workflows need to be at an all-time high, reliability and security are vital. Professional software certifications backed by rigorous testing and benchmarks help ensure applications are optimized and fully functional. Elite partners, including leading film and video technology company Blackmagic Design, provide an exceptional and expanded user experience.

"We are seeing customers, from first time filmmakers to huge studios, using DaVinci Resolve Studio with increasingly intricate and high-res video workflows. The technology they need to create must be reliable as well as powerful. The new Precision 7865 Tower, with the AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ PRO, provides high performance and complex computation, giving our customers a powerful and configurable system to run Blackmagic Design Resolve Studio," said Dan May, President, Blackmagic Design.

Additionally, Dell Optimizer for Precision software makes the system smarter, using AI to learn your work style and respond to your needs, automatically improving application performance, and presenting specialized reporting and analytics.

The Precision 7865 Tower features a thoughtful design that makes it easy to access the inside of the machine, while the lockable chassis with intrusion detection helps keep it secure. TPM 2.0 (trusted platform module) and self-encrypting drives create a comprehensive solution that users can depend on to help protect sensitive data, intellectual property and confidential projects. Rounding out the ease of use, frequently used USB Type-C and A ports are conveniently located on the front of the tower, and carrying handles make the tower more portable when needed.

Continuing our focus on providing solutions to fit a variety of work environments and teams, the Precision 7865 Tower delivers fast network speeds (1Gb and 10Gb native), supporting work from home and allowing multiple users on one tower virtually. With the help of AMD PRO Manageability, the Precision 7865 delivers secure out-of-band and remote management, giving IT administrators the ability to support employees' needs regardless of location so they can be and work wherever they want.

Final words

The Dell Precision 7865 Tower will be available this summer globally, with prices announced closer to shipping. There's no better way to celebrate our 25th anniversary than by continuing to push boundaries and creating the tools our customers need to do the same. And the Precision 7865 Tower is just that.

