New Richmond American Community in St. Johns County Now Open

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Florida, LP, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce that TrailMark (RichmondAmerican.com/TrailMark), a GreenPointe community in St. Augustine, is now open for sales. Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to tour two must-see model homes—the Daniel and the Yorktown—at this inviting new neighborhood. Four other floor plans are also available for purchase: the Raleigh, Hawthorne, Appleby and Hopewell.

The Daniel is one of six Richmond American floor plans offered at TrailMark in St. Augustine, Florida. (PRNewswire)

The thoughtfully designed ranch-style Daniel model features an immense great room with multi-slide doors leading onto an inviting covered patio, a gourmet kitchen boasting a large center island and a walk-in pantry and a relaxing owner's suite showcasing a walk-in closet and a private bath with double sinks and a walk-in shower.

Highlights of the must-see Yorktown model include a spacious great room, a gourmet kitchen with a center island and a walk-in pantry, a private study, a versatile loft and a lavish owner's suite showcasing a tray ceiling, an oversized walk-in closet and a private bath with double sinks.

More about Richmond American at TrailMark:

New ranch and two-story homes from the $500s

3 to 5 bedrooms, approx. 2,350 to 2,900 sq. ft.

Prime location near St. Augustine's historic downtown district

Numerous resort-style amenities, including a clubhouse, pool, trails, sports courts, a kayak launch and more

Easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment

Close proximity to notable schools, parks and beaches

Everyone who builds a brand-new Richmond American home from the ground up at TrailMark will have the opportunity to meet with a professional design consultant to choose colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces. This complimentary design consultation (RichmondAmerican.com/HomeDesignFlorida) will take place at the builder's Home Gallery™, a one-of-a-kind showroom where buyers can select even the smallest details, like doorknobs and drawer pulls, to help ensure that their new home is anything but cookie-cutter.

"We believe your home and your homebuying experience should be tailored to your needs and lifestyle," said Richmond American Homes Division President Michael Carlo. "I invite everyone to explore our inspired floor plans at TrailMark and discover how they can personalize their home with hundreds of interior options and complimentary design assistance at our Home Gallery™."

Part of a GreenPointe masterplan, TrailMark is located at 44 Goldenrod Lane in St. Augustine. Call 904.217.3381 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information. View health and safety updates at RichmondAmerican.com/COVID-19.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 220,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

