Virgo PR Announces New Office Headquarters

NEW YORK, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virgo PR, a leading public relations agency announced today a new office located at 5 west 20th New York, NY

"We are very excited about the future of Virgo PR. We do great work for our clients, have amazing staff and remain invigorated about our ability to grow. While the nature of offices has changed, we very much believe in the power of collaboration and face to face will remain a part of our business. Our new office is a place for our clients and staff to congregate and grow," said Mike Paffmann, CEO of Virgo PR.

Virgo PR services clients across a variety of industries, including consumer, corporate and technology. The agency was recently named as one of New York's leading independently owned PR firms.

About Virgo PR

VirgoPR offers its clients many services to drive growth, engagement, sales, and increase lead generation and conversions. Our team of professionals in all things PR and marketing can support brands in developing different strategies and campaigns that allow them to better understand their brand and industry and provide various services that drive knowledge through our expertise. We're able to execute worldwide integrated campaigns for our clients' brands by playing on the strengths and constraints of any niche.

