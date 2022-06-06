SOUNDEXCHANGE POWERS THE FUTURE OF MUSIC WITH THE RELEASE OF A NEW MOBILE APP, TOOLS, AND LOOK

With more than $9 billion in royalties already distributed and a growing community of 570,000 creators, SoundExchange is unlocking new technology initiatives to shape the future of the music business

WASHINGTON, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SoundExchange, the premier music tech organization powering the future of music, today unveiled the next generation of solutions to make the business of music easier and fairer including a new mobile app, look, and website that will serve as a resource for creators, publishers, and digital service providers. These new tools are the latest example of how SoundExchange supports a growing community of more than 570,000 creators with strategic, tech-forward initiatives, distributing more than $9 billion since inception.

SoundExchange Logo (PRNewswire)

The rollout begins with a new app that enables creators on the go to manage their business and makes it easy for them to track royalty payments they are due. The revamped website and its associated portals will be trusted online resources used by creators to get paid; companies to search, identify, and track music; managers to oversee their clients' rights and payments; and digital service providers to help fulfill their obligations.

"The new tools, look, and mobile app reflect SoundExchange's commitment to building a fairer, simpler, and more efficient music industry. We believe creators deserve to be treated equitably and paid in line with the true value of their music," said Michael Huppe, president and CEO of SoundExchange. "This is the first step in an exciting new chapter in our journey to support and advocate for creators. We will continue to innovate to meet the moment in the ever-changing music industry."

The new easy-to-use website and new mobile-based app (now available in the app store for Google/Android and Apple/IOS) allow creators registered with SoundExchange and their teams to manage royalty payments from their mobile device. SoundExchange is also launching new digital tools that make it easier to ensure creators are receiving the royalty payments they are due. A Sizzle reel that encompasses the new look and feel is available on YouTube.

"Creators put their blood, sweat, and sometimes even tears into making music that moves and inspires," said three-time Grammy Award-winning American rapper and actor Christopher "Ludacris" Bridges. "SoundExchange is leading the way toward a fairer music industry by using technology to help creators overcome barriers and advocating on behalf of artists for long-overdue changes that would make sure creators are paid equitably and fairly."

"Artists care so deeply about the music they create," said Billie Eilish, a seven-time Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter. "The work that SoundExchange does ensures that artists can focus on making music that inspires, and that all members of the creative process are valued, respected, and supported for their work."

SoundExchange is also exploring faster and more convenient ways to get royalty payments directly to creators, probing data partnerships that increase distribution efficiency, continuing international royalty collection work, and doubling down on advocacy efforts by calling for the passage of the American Music Fairness Act to end the injustice of creators being denied payment when their work is played on AM/FM radio.

"SoundExchange is accelerating its ongoing efforts to embrace new technology to advance our mission of supporting creators," added Huppe. "Creators should expect to hear more exciting news from us in the coming months on how we will make it easier for them to receive their royalty payments."

About SoundExchange:

SoundExchange is the premier music tech organization on a mission to power the future of music. It was independently formed in 2003 to build a fairer, simpler, and more efficient music industry through technology, data, and advocacy. The only organization designated by the U.S. government to administer the Section 114 sound recording license, SoundExchange collects and distributes digital performance royalties on behalf of 570,000 music creators and growing. Through proprietary music tech solutions that turn data into accurate revenue, SoundExchange has paid more than $9 billion in distributions to date. For more information, visit soundexchange.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SoundExchange