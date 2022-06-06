SONESTA ANNOUNCES 50 NEW FRANCHISED HOTELS WITH 20 NEW FRANCHISEES SINCE THE BEGINNING OF 2022

Ownership Groups Commit to 20 Additional Franchises with Sonesta Brands

NEWTON, Mass., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonesta International Hotels Corporation (Sonesta), one of the fastest-growing hospitality companies in the world, announced 50 new franchise hotels with Sonesta brands since the beginning of 2022. Sonesta began franchising Sonesta Hotels, Sonesta Select, Sonesta ES Suites and Sonesta Simply Suites in September 2021.

Sonesta has franchised hotels with 20 different ownership groups, ranging from hospitality equity funds to individual owner/operators, all of whom are new Sonesta franchisees. These new franchise owners have collectively committed to franchise an additional 20 hotels using the Sonesta brand within the next 24-36 months.

"Sonesta's recent growth in total number of rooms and the launch of Sonesta Franchising has driven strong interest from potential franchisees," said Sonesta's Executive Vice President, President of Franchise & Development, Keith Pierce. "Sonesta is attracting new franchisees to fly its flag at a time when many other hospitality companies are shrinking and we are providing additional opportunities for growth through development commitments for our franchise business."

Adam Suleman, principal of Equinox Hospitality commented, "With a franchisee-friendly model, given their owner/operator mentality, Sonesta has offered us a franchising approach that is both seamless and flexible. When considering partners, Sonesta stood out with an impressive franchising infrastructure for a new brand and the opportunity to differentiate our hotels in a crowded marketplace."

Sonesta Chief Development Officer, Brian Quinn, added: "Our principal commitment is establishing strong relationships and increasing engagement among franchise groups. Our efforts are comprehensive and focused on nurturing partnerships with teams at each of the 50 new franchise properties and those that join us in the future."

Sonesta Franchising debuted in the U.S. in September 2021 and includes the established Sonesta Hotels & Resorts and Sonesta ES Suites brands, the recently introduced Sonesta Select and Sonesta Simply Suites brands and eight Red Lion brands.

Today, Sonesta offers a complete platform of franchise services, hotel operations and franchisee support, featuring industry-leading brands with a wide range of hotel service levels to meet travelers' needs. Sonesta is rapidly expanding and has innovative franchising models and brands ranging from lower economy to upscale. Currently 12 of Sonesta's 16 brands are available for domestic franchising.

About Sonesta

Sonesta is one of the fastest-growing hospitality companies in the U.S., currently ranked 8th by Smith Travel Research (STR) with 1,200 properties totaling 100,000 guest rooms across 16 brands in eight countries. There are nearly 300 hotels under one of Sonesta's seven brands – Royal Sonesta; The James, Sonesta Hotels & Resorts; Sonesta Select; Sonesta ES Suites; Sonesta Simply Suites; Sonesta Posadas del Inca and Sonesta Cruise Collection – operating in the U.S., Canada, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Egypt, Peru and St. Maarten. Sonesta also has nearly 900 franchised properties across the U.S. and Canada branded as – Hotel RL; Red Lion Hotels; Red Lion Inn & Suites; Signature Inn; GuestHouse Extended Stay; Knights Inn; Americas Best Value Inn and Canadas Best Value Inn. For more information about Sonesta visit franchise.sonesta.com.

