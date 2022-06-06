Onassis Holdings Teams With SRAX, Inc.

NEW YORK, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Onassis Holdings Corp, (OTC: ONSS), a holding company specializing in wellness, healthcare, and the distribution of nutraceuticals and herbal-based medications, is pleased to announce that it is partnering with SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) to streamline activities with potential investors and existing shareholders.

SRAX specializes in proprietary operating system tools used for expanding and maintaining investor communities.

Onassis will rely on SRAX's Sequire platform to attain real-time market data, including level two trading data. In addition, this engaging operating system allows for improved communications to provide fast and reliable company information to shareholders.

"Improved communications with our investor community are key to our plans for expansion and growth over the coming year," notes Eliron Yaron, Chairman of Onassis. "Our partnership with SRAX offers us the potential to improve the ways we communicate and, therefore, create a much improved investor experience, alongside expected growth."

About SRAX:

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors' behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels.

About Onassis Holdings Corp

Onassis is a wellness holding company specializing in healthcare, technology and the distribution of nutraceuticals and herbal-based medications.

The Company is currently focused on distribution of nutraceuticals and herbal-based medications in the wellness sector, along with future plans for manufacturing new products for this market. Onassis has begun working with the world's top nutrition experts for innovative manufacturing and marketing collaboration. The Company has selected products that passed in-vitro and in-vivo clinical studies of herbal and marine formulations utilized and documented by traditional and natural medicine in over thousand years to ensure that our ingredients are effective.

Disclaimer:

Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors that could cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from the historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to statements which explicitly describe such risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements labeled with the terms "believes," "should," "intends," "will," or "plans" to be uncertain and forward-looking.

For more information about Onassis:

Onassis Holdings Corp.

+1-929-229-9864

sales@onassis-holdings.com

www.onassis-holdings.com

