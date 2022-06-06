Infor Partners with Everstream Analytics to Help Organizations Better Anticipate and Navigate Supply Chain Complexity & Disruptions

Partnership will enable Infor to integrate Everstream's supply chain risk assessment & monitoring data with Infor Nexus business network platform

NEW YORK, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that it has entered into a technology partnership with Everstream Analytics, the global supply chain insights and risk analytics company, to help organizations better anticipate and navigate supply chain risks and disruptions. Through the partnership, Infor will integrate Everstream's end-to-end supply chain risk assessment and monitoring data with its Infor Nexus multienterprise business network platform.

The Infor Nexus Control Center, an end-to-end supply chain control tower, provides organizations with visibility to orders, shipments and inventory throughout the supply chain — delivering intelligent, actionable insights through its connectivity to carriers, logistics service providers (LSPs), suppliers and manufacturers.

Everstream's solution will complement these capabilities by providing data on external events — such as weather, labor strikes, port congestion, cybersecurity, ESG (environmental, social, and governance), and partner risks (physical and financial) — that could impact a company's supply chain flows and its ability to deliver.

By combining Everstream's risk monitoring intelligence with the other insights in Infor's digital supply chain platform, Infor will provide customers with a single supply chain control tower that provides end-to-end visibility and predictive alerts to numerous supply chain events and their impacts, helping them intelligently sense and respond to external events and ultimately deliver shipments on time and in full.

According to Heidi Benko, Infor vice president of product management, the partnership will help customers boost supply chain agility, resiliency and on-time performance.

"The Infor Nexus network has always connected companies to their supply chain partners and suppliers to provide visibility, collaboration and execution of supply chain processes from source to pay," Benko said. "Partnering with Everstream gives us the predictive insights needed to identify external risks or disruptions that could impact customer supply chains and the ability to deliver."

Rick Meyer, head of global sales at Everstream Analytics, said, "Through this partnership, Everstream will provide the risk event intelligence that the Infor Nexus platform can then tie directly to transactions across the supply chain. By applying AI and predictive analytics to our datasets, we can deliver the predictive insights and risk analytics that businesses need for smarter, more autonomous and sustainable supply chains."

For example, when Everstream Analytics identifies a risk event, such as port congestion or a major weather event, it will notify the Infor Nexus platform, containing the time of the event, the occurrence duration, severity and the location. Infor Nexus Control Center will cross-reference the incident with network data to understand the impact on a customer's transactions and alert users – providing decision support tools and resolution workflow so they can swiftly take action.

Infor Nexus is a single-instance, multienterprise business network platform that powers many of the world's most complex supply chains to drive efficiency and agility by optimizing the flow of goods, information and capital from source to delivery and pay. For more information, visit https://www.infor.com/solutions/scm/visibility.

Everstream Analytics sets the global standard for supply chain resilience and agility. Applying artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to its vast proprietary dataset, Everstream's proven solution integrates with procurement, logistics and business continuity platforms to provide end-to-end and multi-tier visibility into supply chain risk. With Everstream, business leaders gain vital context based on comprehensive information, sharper analysis and accurate predictions required to turn the supply chain into a business asset. To learn more, visit www.everstream.ai.

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries, including industrial manufacturing, distribution, healthcare, food & beverage, automotive, aerospace & defense, and high tech. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. We are obsessed with delivering successful business outcomes for customers. Over 60,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit www.infor.com.

