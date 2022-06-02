MYERS MERMEL LAYS OUT CLEAR PLAN TO COMBAT INFLATION AND BUILD VERMONT'S ECONOMY IN U.S. SENATE REPUBLICAN PRIMARY DEBATE

WINOOSKI, Vt., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Appearing today at the VPR-Vermont PBS Republican Primary Debate, Myers Mermel solidified his ideas-driven campaign by laying out a plan to combat inflation and build the Vermont economy.

Despite the lack of questions on inflation and the economy, Myers used his time to lay out a clear plan to combat these top issues among Americans, and Republican primary voters. "We need to talk about the economy, inflation, fuel prices, heating prices, and about gas prices," said Myers, "that's where our emphasis should be on this election." Continuing, Myers said, "People are hurting, our neighbors are hurting, and no one is helping them."

If elected, Myers will cut spending, curtail wasteful spending in Congress, and work to strengthen the economy.

In addition to inflation, Myers has a detailed plan to end skyrocketing fuel and gas prices, secure billions of dollars in a federal microchip investment, and get Vermont's fair share of federal earmarks. This is a clear contrast to the candidates that voters can see.

It's clear the Republican Party is divided, half want to embrace Democratic policies, like Christina," said Myers about his opponent Christina Nolan, "and the other half want us to return to the party of 100 years ago – neither way will work."

The current Senator for Vermont has left millions on the table – at least $488 million in federal earmarks that were available but not claimed by Vermont. Myers is the only candidate with a detailed plan to secure this and additional funding from the federal government, or to even acknowledge the money that could have gone to social services, schools, and homeless families in Vermont.

With 68 days until the Primary Election, Myers Mermel will continue his ideas-driven campaign showcasing himself as a new kind of conservative. As U.S. Senator, Myers will implement his plans to tackle top issues, like inflation and building the economy, as well as legislation that benefits the state of Vermont by bringing new manufacturing, having UVM educate Vermont citizens and not out-of-staters.

Myers Mermel is a husband, father, and a Methodist. Mermel received a B.A. from the University of Vermont. Mermel holds a masters in American History from Columbia University and a masters in theology from Yale University. Mermel has a 35 year career in Real Estate Finance in New York City, overseeing the relocation of over 300,000 high-paying jobs. Prior to his career in finance, he was a White House intern under George H.W. Bush while attending UVM. Myers Mermel served as a National Finance Chair for Mike Huckabee's 2008 Presidential run and was on the ground with him through Iowa and South Carolina. He was also New York State Grass Roots Chair for John McCain.

