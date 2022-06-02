EYEBUYDIRECT SALUTES DADS AND BOOSTS SHOPPER REFERRAL CREDITS

Customers will Earn Double Credits Through the Brand's Referral Program in June

LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyebuydirect , the leading online retailer for stylish and affordable prescription eyewear, is kicking off several programs in June including double credits for every new customer referral, plus a special Father's Day Sale.

Now through June 30, Eyebuydirect is offering customers two times the usual credit through its Referral Program . Shoppers who refer family and friends to the site will receive a $20 credit for each referral. The promotion is available to all customers, and new shoppers who register an account through a personalized referral link will also receive $10 in credits immediately.

"We appreciate our loyal customers, they know how good our products and service are. This referral program helps them spread the word. There's truly something to fit everyone's individual style and budget," said Jim Merk, Brand Director at Eyebuydirect.

The brand is also saluting dads this month with a special Father's Day Sale from June 16 – June 19, offering 20% off frames and 30% off lenses on all best-selling men's frames. With two-day delivery on thousands of styles, shoppers can get dad the perfect gift.

"We want to honor all the dads and father figures out there this year by helping them look and feel great," said Merk. "Quality eyewear can really boost a mood and dads need a variety of eyewear to keep up with their lifestyle: sunglasses, polarized or tinted lenses are the key here, letting dad have the right pair of glasses for the occasion."

Eyebuydirect offers top dad-approved styles including transition lenses that automatically adjust to provide UV protection against sun and colored lenses, which are increasingly useful during the summertime season.

For additional information about Double Credits and Eyebuydirect's Father's Day promotions, visit https://www.eyebuydirect.com.

About EyeBuyDirect

EyeBuyDirect is the best place to buy eyewear online. Our goal is to make quality eye care accessible to everyone. Established in 2006, EyeBuyDirect is reframing the eyewear game by making it easier to find quality eyeglasses and sunglasses. Offering over 3,000 affordable and stylish frames, EyeBuyDirect owns the entire process: from frames design and craftsmanship to eyeglasses manufacturing. We offer convenient innovations such as, 2-day delivery and a Virtual Try-On feature allowing customers to find the perfect style of eyewear for their face shape. For every order placed, a pair of glasses is donated to the most underserved communities worldwide through our Buy 1 Give 1 program.

To learn more, please visit us at www.eyebuydirect.com and find us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

