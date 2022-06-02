BlocPower Honored at 2022 National Venture Capital Association Leadership Gala

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This evening, the National Venture Capital Association (NVCA), at its annual Leadership Gala, will recognize BlocPower as its 2022 Startup Innovator award winner.

Each year, the NVCA "honors those who have made significant contributions to foster innovation, advance technology, and drive new company formation." BlocPower earned the Startup Innovator award for its "dedication to affecting positive change," and leadership "within the entrepreneurial ecosystem around the problem it seeks to address."

BlocPower makes building electrification accessible and affordable at scale, while helping cities and communities tap into the benefits of the broader decarbonization ecosystem—including job creation and improved health . The company's focus is the millions of underserved small and medium sized buildings nationwide in need of $1.2 trillion in upgrades and responsible for 7% of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions.

Using its proprietary software, BlocMaps , to identify the buildings most in need of green upgrades along with the company's innovative financing model to make retrofitting affordable to all, BlocPower aims to complete building electrification projects at scale, while putting historically marginalized and environmental justice communities at the forefront of its work. The Bezos Earth Fund is backing the expansion of BlocMaps.

At the World Economic Forum's 2022 summit in Davos, Switzerland this May, BlocPower founder and CEO Donnel Baird shared his company's vision and proven model with global leaders.

"I always thought there was some master plan on climate change," said Baird from Davos, "and that when you got into that room with the people holding the puppet strings, the master plan would be revealed to you. But there is no master plan." Instead, Baird—who was joined by Dr. Luis Aguirre-Torres, Director of Sustainability for the City of Ithaca, NY—pointed to BlocPower's work to execute a first of its kind citywide electrification plan of 6,000 buildings in Ithaca and to take that model nationwide.

This year, in addition to the award from NVCA, BlocPower was named the #4 Most Innovative Company in the World by Fast Company and a TIME100 Most Influential Company.

BlocPower is a Brooklyn-based climate technology company rapidly greening American cities. Since its founding in 2014, the company has completed energy projects in 1,200+ buildings and delivers results ahead of schedule and under budget. BlocPower utilizes its proprietary software for analysis, leasing, project management, and monitoring of urban clean energy projects and its customers are saving 20-40% on their energy bills each year.

