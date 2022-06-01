National Grid Expands Residential Off-Peak EV Charging Rebate Program in Massachusetts with cleantech software provider, ev.energy

PALO ALTO, Calif. and WALTHAM, Mass., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Grid is expanding its Off-Peak Charging Rebate Program in Massachusetts with ev.energy, a global provider of managed electric vehicle (EV) charging software. The program allows customers to receive a discount on their charging by connecting their vehicle or home charger to National Grid's new mobile app called Charge Smart MA. National Grid electric customers in Massachusetts will have the ability to earn money back on their monthly bill by plugging in their vehicles during off-peak hours and tracking their charging.

The program utilizes the Charge Smart MA app, built by ev.energy for National Grid customers and available on Google Play and Apple's App Store , EV drivers can enroll their vehicle or home charger to earn 3¢ - 5¢ off every kWh of charging they do during off-peak hours. The Charge Smart MA app allows National Grid customers to log in using their National Grid billing account so that any rebates earned are credited straight back onto their electric bill. The app also enables EV drivers to track their EV charging costs.

"With energy prices remaining volatile, we've partnered with National Grid to make it easy for Massachusetts EV drivers to manage their charging costs and save money at the same time," said Joseph Vellone, Head of North America for ev.energy. "Even better, charging off-peak with National Grid means that EV drivers are supporting grid stability and using lower-carbon energy."

The number of EV drivers continues to grow in the Bay State with more than 51,000 registered EVs across the state and a goal of more than 300,000 EVs on the road by 2025. As energy demands grow, flexibility will become a critical asset. "The MA EV Off-Peak Charging Program helps EV drivers reduce the cost of charging their EVs and improving the resiliency of the electric grid," said Helen Burt, Chief Customer Officer for National Grid. "National Grid believes EVs are an integral part to achieving a clean and fossil-free future for Massachusetts."

Three EV drivers already participating in the program; Orlando Pacheco from Rockport, Bradley Bissell from Topsfield and Arsenio Martins from Dighton have enjoyed using the Charge Smart MA app.

National Grid customer, Arsenio Martins states "The app has become part of my regular charging routine and it really helps me understand my energy costs and what can expect my monthly energy bills to be."

"The program has made me way more aware of what I'm spending, how I'm driving, how much charging I actually need to do and that allows me to manage my battery better" says another customer, Orlando Pacheco.

"I bought an EV nine years ago to save on fuel costs and in 2022, it's a huge saving," said Bradley Bissel. "I ended up changing my charging habits once I was able to see how smart charging off-peak saved me money, supported the integrity of our energy grid, and will support the environment for years to come. Saving money and earning rebates is just a bonus."

About ev.energy

ev.energy is a Certified B Corporation® with a mission to make EV charging greener, cheaper, and smarter for utilities and their customers. Its end-to-end software platform wirelessly connects to a range of electric vehicles and L2 chargers and intelligently manages EV charging while keeping customers engaged and rewarded through a mobile app interface. With a growing base of utility customers including National Grid, the United Illuminating Company, Southern Company, Madison Gas and Electric, and American Electric Power, ev.energy manages tens of thousands of EVs on its platform each day. Learn more at https://ev.energy.

About National Grid

National Grid (NYSE: NGG) is an electricity, natural gas, and clean energy delivery company serving more than 20 million people through our networks in New York, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. National Grid is transforming our electricity and natural gas networks with smarter, cleaner, and more resilient energy solutions to meet the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Media Contact

