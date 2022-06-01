HIGH GAS PRICES JOLT CONSUMERS TO ATTEND ELECTRIFY EXPO JUNE 4 & 5

Demo More than 100+ Thrilling 'Electric Vehicles' at Electrify Expo

LONG BEACH, Calif., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As supply chain woes and the war in Ukraine continue to affect worldwide markets, fuel prices have reached all-time highs across the U.S., with some per-gallon gas prices in California exceeding minimum wage in some states. Consumers are tired of shelling out $100 or more to fill the tank and are searching for various modes of transportation less reliant on gasoline.

Electrify Expo Long Beach., CA, June 4 and 5, 2022. (PRNewswire)

Electrify Expo , North America's largest electric-vehicle festival, kicks off the first of five electric vehicle events of 2022 beginning in Long Beach, CA, to showcase the best in EV technology. From e-bikes, e-motorcycles, e-skateboards, and e-scooters to the latest in Electric Cars, consumers will be able to ride, drive and demo the newest tech in electric mobility. As the first stop on the festival tour, Long Beach provides a first look at exciting new electric tech from the world's leading brands. Attendees can visit exhibitor displays, demo 100s of new products, and drive EVs inside the Bridgestone EV Demo District. The family-friendly festival also includes the Hover-1 Kids Zone with activities for the whole family.

WHAT: Electrify Expo : Largest electric vehicle festival in North America



WHEN: Saturday & Sunday, June 4 & 5, 2022



TIME: 10 am - 5 pm Each Day



WHERE: Long Beach Convention Center



300 E Ocean Blvd

Long Beach, CA 90802



TICKETS: $20 Per Ticket, Kids under 5 are Free

https://www.electrifyexpo.com/long-beach

To register for a press pass to attend Electrify Expo, you are invited to apply here https://www.electrifyexpo.com/exhibits-press#Press

About Electrify Expo:

Electrify Expo is North America's largest outdoor electric vehicle festival showcasing the latest electric vehicles and products, including EVs, e-motorcycles, e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards, e-boats, e-surfboards, and more from top brands around the world. The festival addresses one of the most challenging barriers to mass adoption of electric vehicles with meaningful hands-on experiences, demonstrations, and test rides. Electrify Expo meets the soaring demand for companies to share new technologies, new modes of mobility and put products in the hands of consumers in a meaningful way. Electrify Expo will feature more than 1M+ square feet of exhibit space in Los Angeles County, Seattle, New York, Miami, and Austin.

Contact:

Mission Control Communications

electrifyexpo@missionc2.com

