COMPASS DATACENTERS ANNOUNCES NEW BIODIESEL PARTNERSHIP

DALLAS, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Datacenters has announced a new partnership with Foster Fuels, making Compass the first data center provider to use Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil-based biodiesel (HVO) to fuel its on-site generators. Foster Fuels will serve as Compass' preferred green diesel provider, reaffirming both organizations' commitment to Greenhouse Gas (GHG) reduction.

"The Foster Fuels partnership is part of our overall strategy to reduce our Scope 1 & 2 GHG emissions and will make our generators far more sustainable," said Adil Attlassy, Compass Chief Technology Officer. "Based on our results to date, using HVO blended fuels is reducing our generators' Scope 1 GHG emissions by approximately 85% versus traditional diesel. Additionally, we are significantly reducing particulates and sulfides as compared to fossil fuels, eliminating diesel's dirty smoke plume."

"We're very excited to help companies achieve their sustainability goals with alternative fuels like HVO. Foster Fuels has been a long-time Compass partner and this sustainability initiative is a result of close collaboration between our teams to address an important issue," said Watt R. Foster, Jr., Foster Fuels President & CEO. "The initial rollout involves Compass' facilities in Northern Virginia, Arizona and Texas. Our ultimate goal is to make HVO renewable diesel fuel available throughout the U.S."

"Our decision to adopt HVO-based biodiesel for generators is consistent with our previous efforts, such as CarbonCure concrete; both are focused on GHG reduction. A truly holistic approach to sustainability includes power sources, but also needs to include the facility's design, the materials used, water usage, the supply chain and much more," said Nancy Novak, Compass Chief Innovation Officer. "Backup power needs to be part of the sustainability strategy, and Foster Fuels is providing us with an innovative, scalable solution that we expect will become an industry standard."

About Foster Fuels

Established in 1921, Foster Fuels, Inc. is a privately held corporation, providing downstream distribution of diesel, gasoline, Jet A, propane and water to residential, commercial, and government customers. Foster Fuels operates an award-winning emergency fuel division specializing in business continuity and disaster recovery solutions. More information about Foster Fuels can be found at www.fosterfuelsmissioncritical.com/.

About Compass Datacenters

Compass makes lives better by providing the world's technology leaders a secure place to plug in wherever they grow. We provide custom, move-in ready data centers from edge deployments to core facilities serving hyperscale, cloud and enterprise customers. Since our inception, we have embraced sustainability with the efficient use of land, green energy, water free cooling and building materials. Our campus approach empowers customers with easily scalable capacity, high levels of control and ultimate flexibility with the long-term perspective and financial strength of private investors, RedBird Capital Partners, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and the Azrieli Group. For more information, visit www.compassdatacenters.com.

