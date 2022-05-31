M&M'S® Partners With Lil Nas X To Bring People Together Through Music, Art And Entertainment

Award-Winning Musician Joins Iconic Mars Brand To Create A World Where Everyone Feels They Belong

NEWARK, N.J., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today M&M'S®, a proud part of the Mars family of brands, has announced that the brand is partnering with one of the most influential, groundbreaking musicians of our time, Lil Nas X, to harness the power of music and connect with fans in a fresh way for the iconic M&M'S brand.

"In the world Mars wants tomorrow, society is inclusive. And through the M&M'S brand we're committed to inspiring moments of connection and fun by encouraging a deeper sense of belonging," said Allison Miazga-Bedrick, Mars Wrigley Senior Brand Director. "Music is one of the most powerful tools to bring people together. Like our iconic M&M'S brand, music sparks nostalgia, memories, and fun and we are thrilled to be able to partner with one of the most trailblazing artists in the world, Lil Nas X, to help us further cement M&M'S role within entertainment."

For 80 years, the iconic M&M'S brand has been a household favorite across generations, and recently, the brand announced an evolved purpose, focused on creating a world where everyone feels they belong.

Known for shattering barriers across the music industry, Lil Nas X and his unapologetically authentic tracks have inspired fans around the globe to be accepting of a more diverse world. Together, Lil Nas X and M&M'S will leverage the power of music to lay the groundwork for a new platform that brings people together to celebrate music, build connections, and enjoy more moments of fun through a series of initiatives set to kick off later this year.

"M&M'S is iconic and I'm a huge fan of the brand," said Lil Nas X. "I'm excited to work with them on some really cool projects this year that are as colorful as they are."

In addition to the upcoming collaboration with Lil Nas X, M&M'S will be rolling out a series of music-centric initiatives to support this platform and connect with fans in a meaningful way. Most recently, M&M'S partnered with NBC Universal on NBC'S new music competition series, 'American Song Contest.' The brand sponsored a custom on-set lounge - the M&M'S Music Lounge – which was a fun, colorful area for contestants to hang out before and after they performed. Looking ahead, M&M'S will have a presence at several summertime festivals and will give everyone the chance to join in on the fun from home via a digital M&M'S Music Lounge.

