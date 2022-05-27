North Coast Brewing Company Releases Pacific Magic IPA

FORT BRAGG, Calif., May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- North Coast Brewing Company (NCBC), an independent American craft brewery producing award-winning beers since 1988, is pleased to announce the latest addition to its beer line-up.

North Coast Brewing Company's latest take on an American IPA is Pacific Magic. (PRNewswire)

Developed in conjunction with NCBC's field teams, the brewmasters experimented with a multitude of modern hop varieties and hopping regimens to bring you their latest take on an American IPA.

In the spirit of reaching for an icy bottle or a fresh pint at the end of a day spent trekking the rugged Pacific Coast, the aim is total satisfaction: refreshment without sacrificing complex flavor.

"We are excited to introduce our latest India Pale Ale to the world. The flavors will wake up your tastebuds and leave you wanting more. West Coast IPA fans won't be disappointed."- Jennifer Owen, CEO/CFO.

Tasting Notes: Golden straw in color with a dense thick head of foam. Very aromatic from heavy doses of dry-hops lending to tropical fruit aromas reminiscent of mango, papaya, and pineapple. The flavor reflects the tropical nose while adding hints of citrus and berry fruits. It wraps up with a clean, crisp finish that invites another sip.

Style: West Coast IPA

Straw in color

6.8% ABV

58 IBU's

Hops: Azacca, Citra, Mosaic, Centennial, & Strata

Certified Non-GMO

Available in 4/6/12oz bottles, as well as 15.5- & 5.16-gallon kegs

The label art was created by Michael Zontos, a local denizen of California's North Coast, talented artist, and active fisheries biologist.

"One of our team members has been collecting his art, and when we contacted Michael to see if he would be interested in working on our next label, he was thrilled to be a part of the Pacific Magic IPA story"- Marty Compton, VP of Sales, and Marketing.

About North Coast Brewing Company:

Founded in 1988, NCBC, a certified B Corp, crafts a wide range of exceptional, award-winning beers, including Scrimshaw, Old Rasputin Russian Imperial Stout, Pranqster, Le Merle, and Brother Thelonious. NCBC beers are available in 48 U.S. states and internationally.

NCBC's mission: "Making the World a Better Place, One Pint at a Time"

For NCBC's sustainability report, visit: https://northcoastbrewing.com/ .

Follow North Coast Brewing Company on Instagram @NorthCoastBrewingCompany, Twitter @NoCoastBrewCo and Facebook @NorthCoastBrewingCompany.

CONTACT: Debra De Graw, Director of Marketing

North Coast Brewing Company

P: 707.964.2739

E: Debra@northcoastbrewing.com

NC- Brewing Logo (PRNewsfoto/North Coast Brewing Company) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE North Coast Brewing Company