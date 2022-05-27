MAD APPLE BY CIRQUE DU SOLEIL PREMIERES AT NEW YORK-NEW YORK HOTEL & CASINO IN LAS VEGAS

Comedy, Acrobatics, Music and Mayhem Abound in New Las Vegas Production

LAS VEGAS, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mad Apple – the newest Las Vegas production from live entertainment leader Cirque du Soleil – celebrated its mad debut at New York-New York Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas last night. Mad Apple is a high-energy cocktail of comedy, music, dance and high-flying acrobatics that delivers New York's wildest night out under the Vegas lights. Tickets are available here .

Notable entertainers and athletes joining to fête the new production on opening night included: GRAMMY Award-winner Anderson .Paak, Vegas Golden Knights players Reilly Smith, Deryk Engelland, Shea Theodore and Laurent Brossoit; and Discovery+'s Ghost Adventures stars Aaron Goodwin and Jay Wasley.

Featuring stand-up comedy, a first in a Cirque du Soleil show, Mad Apple's headlining comedians Brad Williams and Harrison Greenbaum, and freestyle comedy rapper Chris Turner entertain guests with on-the-spot, often rowdy improvs. Featuring a live musical tour-de-force celebrating the best of NYC music past and present led by musical director Xharlie Black, five lead vocalists and a five-piece band; six daring acrobatic acts; and 48 cast members from around the world, the show blurs the lines between circus, live entertainment and New York nightlife culture.

"We are thrilled to get the joyous Mad Apple party started in Las Vegas," said Simon Painter, Mad Apple's co-creator and executive producer. "From the moment guests enter the theater, they are whisked away to one of the most beloved cities in the world with a show that fuses hilarious acts from multiple comedians and daring acrobatics with the entertainment and eclecticism of New York City. It's a crazy celebration straight away, and we can't wait for guests from around the world to see it."

Eric Grilly, Cirque du Soleil president of resident and affiliate show divisions, said, "Mad Apple is a completely new approach to Cirque du Soleil entertainment. It's an action-packed experience designed for today's audience, who increasingly want to consume entertainment as they do content - in an exciting, highly compelling and ever-shifting manner. With Mad Apple, you never know what's coming next - from vocals, off-script comedy, and live music with our horns and drum line to acrobatics - all wrapped in an incredibly fun party atmosphere that differentiates it from other shows."

Mad Apple entertains guests before the show even begins. Forty-five minutes before the curtain rises, guests are welcomed into the theater for a pre-show party with a modern-day Studio 54 vibe complete with boozy libations at the DownStage and UpStage Bars, flair bartenders, up-close magicians and entertainers, and live music.

The set of Mad Apple takes audiences through all five boroughs of NYC – from Uptown to Downtown, to the tips of skyscrapers and everything in between. Featured at the top of the stage and shown throughout the show is a 31-foot-long crown structure inspired by Lady Liberty's signature headpiece. The star of the set is the DownStage Bar, which acts as a functioning bar pre-show, then is transformed into the stage at showtime. Guests will notice the Chrysler Tower as the backdrop to the DownStage Bar. Two bars on stage - the UpStage Bars - are designed to look like an upscale NY club and available to guests during the pre-show party. Approximately 600 bottles lining the UpStage Bar are filled with an illuminated LED liquid that changes colors throughout the show.

Co-created by Simon Painter and Neil Dorward, Mad Apple is the first show in collaboration between Cirque du Soleil and The Works, Painter's company that was purchased by Cirque du Soleil in 2019.

SHOW SCHEDULE

Mad Apple is performed Friday through Tuesday, with no shows on Wednesdays and Thursdays. There are two shows nightly at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Schedule may vary on select dates.

TICKET INFORMATION

Ticket prices start at $59 and are available at MadAppleLV.com .

AGE REQUIREMENTS

Due to adult themes and content, children under 16 are not permitted. Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

About Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in live entertainment. On top of producing world-renowned circus arts shows, the Canadian organization brings its creative approach to a large variety of entertainment forms such as multimedia productions, immersive experiences, theme parks and special events. Going beyond its various creations, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group aims to make a positive impact on people, communities and the planet with its most important tools: creativity and art. For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, please visit CirqueduSoleilEntertainmentGroup.com .

About New York-New York Hotel & Casino

Inspired by the famous energy and landmarks of the iconic original, New York-New York offers all the excitement of the hotel's namesake, from the thrilling Roller Coaster to tantalizing restaurants including Gallagher's Steakhouse and Nine Fine Irishmen, an authentic pub offering the best of Irish drink, food and music. In May 2022, New York-New York will become home to Mad Apple, a delicious new, wickedly fun Cirque du Soleil cocktail of music, comedy, magic and mayhem putting NYC nightlife under the Las Vegas lights. Located adjacent to The Park, New York-New York is home to a selection of Strip-front dining and retail destinations including a two-story flagship Hershey's Chocolate World, Shake Shack and Tom's Urban. New York-New York is operated by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM). For more information and reservations, visit newyorknewyork.com , call toll free at (866) 815-4365, or find us on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

