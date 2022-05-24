Star Atlas Launches Initiative to Establish Web3 Security Framework

Kudelski Security signed as exclusive partner to explore and develop security standards in the metaverse

DAVOS, Switzerland , May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Star Atlas, a next-gen metaverse with triple-A game design and Unreal Engine 5 graphics built on the Solana blockchain, today announced an expanded focus on security to ensure consumer protection and digital safety in the metaverse. This multi-pronged initiative includes signing Kudelski Security, the cybersecurity division of the Kudelski Group - the world leader in digital security, and the forefront leader in providing security solutions for major blockchain-based applications, exchanges, and ecosystems - as its security partner. Kudelski Security will perform ongoing audits and analysis to help ensure the integrity of the Star Atlas metaverse is maintained and both partners will work together to explore setting standards for web3 security.

"We are pleased to partner with the team at Kudelski Security to advance the digital security of our fast-expanding metaverse," said Michael Wagner, Co-Founder and CEO of ATMTA, Inc., the principal development studio of Star Atlas. "We understand there is a lot of skepticism when it comes to web3 and security, so we want to be proactive by partnering with one of the top cybersecurity firms to help make sure our community feels safe. Protection of assets is paramount, and we look forward to working with Kudelski Security to establish the best practices for security when it comes to web3 gaming."

As security auditor of record, Kudelski Security will increase the safety and security of the Star Atlas metaverse by testing the protocols and looking for potential vulnerabilities to be addressed. Star Atlas players will have greater assurance that the metaverse has been built securely and tested rigorously, and that Star Atlas has taken the necessary action to become the leader in the web3 space when it comes to security.

The relationship with Kudelski Security goes beyond the hardening of the Star Atlas environment. Star Atlas is looking to expand collaborations with the wider Group to focus on new standards that can help to transition companies and projects into web3, including security standards, tokenization, and best practices in web3 gaming. By developing standard technology and processes that enable safe and secure on-chain gaming, players will be protected from the hacks that currently plague web3 and some of the main barriers to wider stakeholder adoption will be lowered.

Andrew Howard, CEO of Kudelski Security, also commented, "Web3 is growing rapidly, and we are seeing more need for developing a security standard that is adopted across the industry to act as a framework. This is why we are excited to partner with a native web3 leader like Star Atlas and to come together to solve potential security issues before they arise."

In addition to Kudelski Security's blockchain and cybersecurity experience, the Kudelski Group is recognized as global leaders in digital security – with specialized expertise in encryption, anti-piracy, watermarking, cryptography, and digital rights management.

Executives from Star Atlas, the Kudelski Group, Kudelski Security, and NAGRA Kudelski are meeting during the World Economic Summit in Davos, Switzerland, to further discuss establishing a framework for securing the web3 ecosystem.

ABOUT STAR ATLAS

Star Atlas is a next-gen gaming metaverse emerging from the confluence of state of the art blockchain, real-time graphics, multiplayer video game, and decentralized financial technologies. Real-time graphics technology using Unreal Engine 5's Nanite allows for cinematic quality video game visuals. Blockchain technology using the Solana protocol establishes a largely serverless and secured gameplay experience. Non-fungible tokens obtained and traded within Star Atlas creates an economy that replicates the tangibility of real world assets and ownership.

To learn more, visit StarAtlas.com , join a faction at Play.StarAtlas.com and send your spaceships beyond the stars.

