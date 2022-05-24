SOLA SALONS HOSTS SOLA SESSIONS IN DENVER TO EDUCATE, CONNECT AND INSPIRE BEAUTY PROFESSIONALS

The Three-Day Event Featured the Beauty Industry's Most Inspiring Educators and Change-Makers

DENVER, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sola Salons, the world's largest community of independent beauty professionals, hosted its first live event since 2020 and by far its largest proprietary educational event to date, Sola Sessions, on May 15 through May 17 in Denver. The three-day event, exclusive to Sola professionals, featured 13 of the beauty industry's most dynamic and inspiring educators and change-makers.

During the event, the Sola family of beauty professionals came together to form connections, stay inspired, and learn from the industry's top business, marketing, and artistic educators. Sola Sessions offered hands-on workshops, panel discussions, engaging roundtables, and a vendor expo, as well as a keynote address from the award-winning entertainer, lecturer, and comedian Dr. Bertice Berry, who was presented by Salon Centric. Other top speakers included hairstylist, salon owner, and educator Yene Damtew, CEO & Founder of Thrivers Society Britt Seva, and podcaster, educator, and hairstylist Dawn Bradley. The event also highlighted speakers from world-renowned beauty brands including Anthony Cole and Toni Garcia-Jackson from Wella, Lori Zabel and Sarah Bramham from Redken, and Colin Caruso and Régine Valcin from John Paul Mitchell Systems. Sold out in just a few days, the first-ever Sola Sessions Platinum package included a Sunday Create and Connect Experience and Welcome Party, attendance to the Monday Sola Sessions event, and a Tuesday Workshop with Dawn Bradley. The first-ever VIP package, which also sold out, featured a Sunday Create and Connect Experience with Britt Seva and a Welcome Party, and attendance to the Monday Sola Sessions event.

"Since inception, our mission to provide our Sola professionals with the education and inspiration they need to have long-lasting and successful careers in the beauty salon space has been our highest priority," said Rachel Vaughn, Vice President of Marketing at Sola Salons. "After two consecutive virtual Sola Sessions and being separated from our family of Sola professionals, we couldn't be happier to finally have everyone back together in person to connect and learn from the industry's top educators. Hosting this first-ever, three-day Sola Sessions event in our hometown of Denver left our professionals feeling reinvigorated and ready to achieve the goals they've set for their business."

The event was sponsored by BeautyHive, an online distributor of professional salon products created for independent beauty professionals at Sola Salons, in addition to a number of other beauty industry leaders including Redken, Wella Professionals, John Paul Mitchell Systems, Dazzle Dry, Bioelements, Brazilian Professionals, Alterna, Schwarzkopf Professional, Hattori Hanzo Shears, and Gloss Genius.

You can learn more about Sola Salons by visiting https://www.solasalonstudios.com/. You can connect with the brand on Instagram @solasalons.

About Sola Salon Studios:

In 2004, Sola Salons was established with the opening of its first location in Denver, Colorado. Now with more than 615 locations open in the U.S., Canada and Brazil, Sola is proud to offer 18,000+ independent beauty professionals the freedom and benefits of salon ownership without the risk and overhead of opening a traditional salon. Its innovative salon model empowers hairdressers, estheticians, nail technicians, massage therapists and other like-minded professionals to take control of their lives and their careers. Sola provides beauty professionals with beautiful, fully-equipped salon studios alongside the support and tools they need to launch their salon business in no time. For more information, please visit www.solasalons.com.

