KellyOCG Acknowledges Top Suppliers for Delivering World-Class Workforce Solutions

National and global companies honored with Supplier Excellence awards at 10th annual event

TROY, Mich., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KellyOCG, the outsourcing and consulting group of Kelly, is honoring 28 top-performing suppliers this week across North America, EMEA and APAC, for providing superior talent solutions to solve customers' most challenging workforce needs. The 10th annual event celebrates this year's honorees, which includes four diversity-owned suppliers within the Supplier Excellence and Going the Extra Mile award categories and a Rookie of the Year award recipient.

KellyOCG (PRNewsfoto/KellyOCG) (PRNewswire)

"Our global supplier community is essential to supporting our customers with talent solutions that solve their most challenging workforce needs to move their business forward. We congratulate all our 2021 Supplier Award winners and thank them for their ongoing partnership and support," said Pam Sands, Vice President of Product Management and Partnerships for Kelly.

KellyOCG has an unrivaled global talent supply chain with 3,000 active partnerships across 140 countries. Supplier Excellence Award winners are evaluated on performance, the number of KellyOCG programs they support, compliance with legal and operational partnerships with stakeholders. The 2021 Supplier Excellence Award winners are:

Alpha Consulting Corp.

Ampcus

Ashdown Consulting

Charterhouse

CK Group

Computracts

Cynet Systems

Das Team

Ethos Beathchapman

Hays

Hudson Global

I-Pharm Consulting

Karlka Recruiting

Mid-States Technical

Northbridge IT Recruitment

Orion Engineering Services

Pantheon

Poolia Sverige

Robert Walters Operations Limited

SB Recruitment

SIRE Staffing Solutions

Spectraforce Technologies

Spinifex Recruiting

Talent International

Total Resource Solutions

TRC Group

Mayer Zeitarbeit won the 2021 Rookie of the Year Award. The award is given to new suppliers that show strong performance, are compliant, and demonstrate operational effectiveness. Global Solutions Network earned the Going the Extra Mile Award for driving demand, improving client relationships and program operations, and operational excellence.

About KellyOCG®

KellyOCG connects companies with the talented people they need to fuel and grow their business through our unrivaled global talent supply chain and leading workforce solutions including Managed Service Provider (MSP) and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO). We combine decades of people industry experience with proprietary insights and a continued focus on technology to produce world-class programs that meet an organization's unique workforce needs and can start them on their journey to total talent management. Our ability to anticipate what's next for talent solutions drives us to challenge the status quo making us a trusted partner for our global client portfolio, which spans leading industries across North America, APAC and EMEA. Visit kellyocg.com or connect with us on LinkedIn to learn more.

Media Contact:

Cynthia Carey

KellyOCG

248-462-3021

Cynthia.carey@kellyservices.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE KellyOCG