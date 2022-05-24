InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Engine for Generating Power (DAE-574)

PITTSBURGH, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a modified engine to generate significant mechanical power or electricity," said an inventor, from Minneapolis, Minn., "so I invented the MAGNETIC PRESSURE ENGINE. My design would result in high performance power and fewer pollutants being expelled into the atmosphere."

The invention provides an improved means of generating mechanical power and electricity. In doing so, it helps to reduce pollutants associated with burning gasoline or diesel fuel. It also offers a more reliable alternative to solar power. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use with a wide range of vehicles and equipment. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Detroit sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DAE-574, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

