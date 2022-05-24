DrFirst Recognizes Healthcare Organizations for Excellence in Using Technology to Improve Care Collaboration, Interoperability, Efficiency, and Patient Outcomes

Second Annual Healthiverse Heroes Awardees Honored for Breaking Through Information Silos

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health technology pioneer DrFirst today announced the winners of its Healthiverse Heroes Award, which honors organizations for using technology in innovative ways to break through the information silos that get in the way of clinical collaboration and patient care.

"The resilience, dedication, and grit exhibited by healthcare organizations throughout the COVID-19 pandemic are an inspiration to all of us," said G. Cameron Deemer, president of DrFirst. "It is our privilege to recognize the 2022 Healthiverse Heroes Award winners for their commitment to using technology in innovative ways to transform healthcare collaboration during these challenging times. Their achievements are creating a more responsive and efficient healthcare system for the future."

The Healthiverse Heroes Award recognizes healthcare organizations that have made significant achievements in uniting the Healthiverse, a term DrFirst coined to represent its vision for connecting people at touchpoints of care with the information they need when they need it.

Winners were selected based on multiple criteria, including innovative use of technology, level of impact, and effectiveness in breaking through information silos to improve care collaboration, interoperability, and patient outcomes. Nominees were judged by DrFirst's clinical team, led by its chief medical officer and representatives with backgrounds in medicine, nursing, emergency medical services, and pharmacy.

2022 Healthiverse Heroes Award Winners:

Emergency Medical Services:

Queen Anne's County Department of Emergency Services, Centreville, Maryland

Hospitals and Health Systems, 500+ beds:

Nuvance Health, New York and Connecticut

Hospitals and Health Systems, 100-500 beds (tie):

Magnolia Regional Health Center, Corinth, Mississippi

South Shore Health, South Weymouth, Massachusetts

Hospitals and Health Systems, Canada:

Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket, Ontario

Pharmacies (tie):

5th Avenue Pharmacy, Glasgow, Montana

Galva Pharmacy, Galva, Illinois

Private Practice and Specialty Care:

Buena Vida y Salud, Harlingen, Texas

Technology Partners:

Speed Script, Lenexa, Kansas

2022 Healthiverse Heroes Honorable Mentions:

Emergency Medical Services:

Christiansburg Rescue, Christiansburg, Virginia

Upper Pine River Fire Protection District, Bayfield, Colorado

Hospitals and Health Systems, 500+ beds:

Ochsner Health, New Orleans, Louisiana

Hospitals and Health Systems, 100-500 beds:

Stillwater Medical Center, Stillwater, Oklahoma

Pharmacies:

Rx Shoppe, Grove, Oklahoma

Post-Acute Healthcare Organizations:

Douglas County Youth Center, Omaha, Nebraska

Private Practice and Specialty Care:

BrightView Health, Cincinnati, Ohio

SUN Behavioral Health, Georgetown, Delaware

Northwell Health Dolan Family Health Center, Huntington, New York

Technology Partners:

United BioSource, Blue Bell, Pennsylvania

AZZLY, Orlando, Florida

More information about the honorees and their exceptional achievements can be found on the DrFirst 2022 Healthiverse Heroes Award web page.

