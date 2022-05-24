Crystal Blockchain is expanding its sales team for H2 2022

Find out who's who in Crystal's latest sales team expansion as we bring our important crypto AML compliance and investigations solution to even more markets than before

AMSTERDAM, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal Blockchain analytics announces sales team expansion to support its growth in the fast-changing environment of blockchain. Joining John van Tessel, Crystal's new Chief Revenue Officer; Crystal's executive team is thrilled to welcome and work with experts such as Willem van der Mark, SVP of International Markets; Rob Disseldorp, VP of Sales Engineering; Tamer Kudsi, Sales Manager and Joe Yassen, Customer Success Manager.

Read the team's full bios and all about their skillsets on our updated Meet The Team page!

"I feel very privileged to be part of Crystal Blockchain Analytics and look forward to contributing to its ambitious growth goals. Crystal is acting as a technology leader, currently delivering solutions and services to make the cryptocurrency industry safer. I'm looking forward to collaborating with Crystal's strong leadership and talented sales team and devoting myself to accelerating exponential growth." added Willem van der Mark, Senior Vice President of International Markets.

Rob Disseldorp, Vice President of Sales Engineering, noted, "I am proud to join the Crystal Blockchain team, providing an all-in-one blockchain monitoring and forensics platform, and couldn't be more excited to be at the service of an organization positioned for long-term success in the emerging crypto compliance & investigation market space. Having worked for more than 23 years in the Business Intelligence and Data & Advanced Analytics domain, this is the next logical step. I look forward to working with this highly skilled and experienced team to support organizations building a safer and trusted cryptocurrency economy."

Tamer Kudsi, our Business Development Manager, pointed out, "I have a huge passion for the developing, emerging blockchain industry driving a paradigm shift in how organizations and the global economy function more efficiently, transparent, and securely. With the inevitable deep and extensive regulations coming to the crypto industry, it is exciting to be in the compliance/AML space. I joined Crystal due to its highly ambitious plans and rapid growth since its inception. Backed by the Bitfury Group, the Crystal team of world-class analytics experts has developed the most algorithmically accurate and cutting-edge crypto Compliance platform."

"I am excited to have joined the superb team here at Crystal Blockchain in this innovative & rapidly growing marketplace. My keen interest in the crypto space, alongside my previous working experience in the sector, made it a clear choice to join the Crystal team. I am looking forward to building fantastic relationships with my customers and assisting them in mitigating risk by using our market-leading solution." stressed Joe Yasseen, Customer Success Manager.

Get in touch to book a demo with our expert sales team at contact@crystalblockchain.com

About Crystal Blockchain ( https://crystalblockchain.com/ )

Crystal is the all-in-one blockchain analytics platform, providing a comprehensive view of the public blockchain ecosystem. Crystal is available as a SaaS, API, or on-premise installation. Crystal is engineered by the Bitfury Group, the world's leading full-service blockchain technology company.

View original content:

SOURCE Crystal Blockchain