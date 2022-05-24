Caring Senior Service partners with Veterans Care Coordination to raise awareness of home care benefit for veterans

The home care company will work with the privately-owned veterans advocacy group to ensure qualified veterans receive the benefits they need to age in place

SAN ANTONIO, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caring Senior Service, a non-medical home care services franchise, announced today it has entered into a national partnership with Veterans Care Coordination™ to raise awareness for veterans and their families who may be eligible for the Pension with Aid and Attendance benefit through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

"Our mission is to allow all seniors to stay healthy, happy and at home, and the Aid and Attendance benefit is in keeping with that mission," said Caring Senior Service founder and CEO Jeff Salter. "We owe a debt of gratitude to our nation's veterans and are honored that we can repay their service by raising awareness about this benefit. Caring is an organization dedicated to assisting veterans and their surviving spouses, and we are looking forward to providing them with the home care services they need."

The Pension with Aid and Attendance benefit provides an increased pension for home care or other medical expenses for Veterans and surviving spouses who meet eligibility requirements. Conditions of eligibility include active duty during wartime, honorable discharge, non-service-related medical conditions, as well as income and asset limits.

The partnership will allow Caring Senior Service to connect eligible veterans and surviving spouses with VCC's experienced team, who can assist with the application process and with monitoring and maintaining eligibility requirements once approved. VCC also assists in connecting veterans who are not eligible for Pension with Aid and Attendance with resources and care options which provides Caring Senior Service with opportunities to serve more veterans through this partnership.

"This partnership with Caring provides an opportunity for veterans who may not otherwise receive home care to benefit from home care services," said VCC President Jeff Schweikert. "We appreciate the commitment of Caring Senior Service to helping veterans and their families."

VCC was founded in 2011 by CEO Kyle Laramie after he discovered a little-known benefit called the Pension with Aid and Attendance. VCC's mission is driven by the memory of Laramie's late grandfather, Norbert Laramie, a World War II Veteran who unnecessarily missed out on essential VA benefits simply because his family wasn't aware of the opportunities that were available to assist him in his golden years. For more information, visit https://vcchc.com/.

Caring Senior Service provides home care services which can include companionship, meal preparation, personal care, medication reminders, assistance with errands and appointments, light housekeeping, and respite care. For more information, visit www.caringseniorservice.com/.

About Caring Senior Service

Caring Senior Service is a non-medical home care services company based in San Antonio, Texas. Founded by CEO Jeff Salter in 1991, the company provides assistance to seniors, the disabled population and any adult who may need help with the tasks of everyday living such as bathing, running errands and preparing food. After adding locations throughout Texas in the 1990s, the company extended its reach through franchising in 2002. It now boasts nearly 50 locations in the United States. Its non-profit "Close the Gap in Senior Care" program started in 2021 to raise awareness of the overlooked and underserved aspects of senior care. This program was launched when Salter rode an electric bike more than 9,000 miles to each Caring Senior Service location nationwide to raise awareness of home modifications needed to avoid fall risks among the senior population. For more information on Caring Senior Service, please visit their website at https://www.caringseniorservice.com/.

About VCC

Veterans Care Coordination™, LLC., is a healthcare-based organization, not associated with any government agency, that assists eligible veterans and surviving spouses in application, monitoring and maintenance of the Pension with Aid & Attendance benefit to help cover medical expenses and home care services. VCC partners with home care agencies and referral sources nationwide to serve veterans and surviving spouses. For more information, visit https://vcchc.com/ .

