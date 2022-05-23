Tandem Infrastructure Closes Initial Funding Round and Announces Strategic Relationship with Hudson Sustainable Group

NEW YORK, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tandem Infrastructure ("Tandem") announced today that Hudson Sustainable Group and affiliates (collectively, "Hudson"), have invested in the newly formed "green" industrial real estate platform.

Tandem Infrastructure (PRNewswire)

The strategic investment from Hudson will enable the company to accelerate its plans to launch a nationwide industrial real estate portfolio that will have a heightened focus on sustainability and decarbonization solutions for real estate tenants and logistics companies. Tandem is one of the first companies purpose-built to incorporate commercial solar, battery storage, electric truck charging infrastructure and new cutting-edge sustainable upgrades into a network of industrial real estate assets.

"Hundreds of companies have pledged to shrink their carbon footprint and they seek to utilize the industrial real estate they occupy to support their decarbonization initiatives. By providing high-quality sustainable infrastructure for our tenants, the Tandem platform transforms a potential cost center into a revenue generating amenity allowing us to capture better rents, achieve higher values for our properties and help lower carbon emissions in a meaningful way. Now that we have partnered with the team at Hudson, we are officially a new type of operator with extensive expertise across commercial real estate, sustainable infrastructure, and emerging energy technologies," said Patrick O'Malley, Managing Partner and Founder of Tandem.

Under this strategic partnership Tandem will benefit from the expertise and resources of the Hudson Sustainable Group platform.

"Tandem represents a core component of our strategy to incorporate technology-enabled services that reduce carbon emissions in commercial buildings, while also unlocking great value for our investors. We firmly believe several existing and emerging technologies can have an outsized role on industrial real estate returns when properly deployed across a portfolio," said Neil Auerbach, CEO of Hudson Sustainable Group.

The investment from Hudson validates Tandem's roadmap as the company leverages its alternative energy investment expertise to support and help grow the company. Wilson Chang and Stephen Rothstein will also join Tandem's Board of Directors.

ABOUT TANDEM

Launched in 2021 Tandem Infrastructure ("Tandem") is a purpose-built platform that incorporates commercial solar, battery storage, electric truck charging capabilities and new innovative sustainable upgrades into industrial real estate assets across the country. For more information visit www.tandeminf.com

ABOUT HUDSON

Hudson Sustainable Group ("Hudson", or the "Company"), with offices in Miami and Tokyo, is focused on investing in the sustainability sector globally, with an emphasis on renewable energy, resource efficiency, and other aspects of sustainability. Founded in 2007, Hudson acts as both a principal investor and asset manager and has made investments in energy technology and infrastructure across 26 countries. For more information, visit www.hudsonsustainable.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tandem Infrastructure