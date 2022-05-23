Stitch Fix Announces Debbie Rose Woloshin As New Chief Marketing Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX), the world's leading online personalized shopping and styling experience, announced Debbie Rose Woloshin is joining the company as Chief Marketing Officer effective on Monday, May 23. Woloshin will report to Stitch Fix CEO Elizabeth Spaulding and lead the company's Marketing teams across the US and the UK.

(PRNewswire)

Woloshin was previously the Chief Marketing Officer at Marc Jacobs. Before Marc Jacobs, Woloshin led marketing at the Frye Company and Ann, Inc. and spent more than 17 years with the Jones Group.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Debbie to Stitch Fix as our new Chief Marketing Officer," said Elizabeth Spaulding, Stitch Fix CEO. "There are many exciting opportunities on the horizon as we continue to expand our offering and focus on bringing our personalized styling and shopping experience to more clients. Debbie has built and grown some of fashion's most beloved brands, and we're looking forward to the wealth of creative and commercial experience she'll bring to Stitch Fix. Debbie will play a central role in telling our story as we become the global destination for personalized shopping, styling, and inspiration."

"It's a privilege to be joining a company that is such a disruptive force in our industry," said Woloshin. "I'm excited to be part of creating the future of retail and styling with an organization and team that uses technology and feedback in innovative ways across its business. I'm looking forward to supporting our future growth in this next chapter, and helping expand the universe of customers who will benefit from Stitch Fix's service and brand."

About Stitch Fix, Inc.

Stitch Fix is an online personal shopping and styling service that delivers one-to-one personalization to its clients through the combination of data science and human judgment. Since our founding in 2011, we've helped millions of women, men, and kids discover and buy what they love through personalized selections of apparel, shoes, and accessories, curated by Stitch Fix stylists and algorithms. For more information about Stitch Fix, please visit https://www.stitchfix.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stitch Fix