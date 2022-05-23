KLAS Research Recognizes Cedar Gate Technologies and Vanderbilt Health for Innovation in Prospective Bundled Payment Program

Value-based care maternity program implemented for Metro Nashville Public Schools health plan highlighted as key to lowering maternity and neonatal costs and improving patient care and satisfaction

GREENWICH, Conn., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedar Gate Technologies and Vanderbilt Health have been named as recipients of the KLAS Research Points of Light Award for improving the health and financial outcomes of expectant teachers and their babies on the Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) health plan.

Cedar Gate Technologies (PRNewswire)

The Points of Light Award celebrates success stories—or points of light—from payers, providers and healthcare technology companies that work collaboratively to align care delivery with health plan sponsor initiatives to reduce inefficiencies and improve the patient experience.

"We are honored to be recognized for excellence with our partner Vanderbilt Health and their client, Metro Nashville Public Schools," said Cedar Gate CEO, David B. Snow, Jr. "Our technology and services platform are purpose-built to support bundled payments, and every payment model our clients encounter as they assume financial risk in healthcare benefits and care management. We look forward to supporting Vanderbilt Health's continuing success with Metro Nashville Public Schools and its expansion into additional specialties, employers and regions of the country."

Prior to implementing Vanderbilt's MyMaternityHealth bundle program, rising neonatal costs threatened employee health and the sustainability of benefits at MNPS. The school system looked for a provider partner that could help them improve outcomes for their employees who may need maternity services through a bundled payment program. Vanderbilt Health's Employer Solutions team built and designed a system leveraging Cedar Gate's advanced value-based care platform. Feedback from maternity patients indicated high satisfaction both clinically and financially.

Reported outcomes included:

The majority of the care was provided at zero out-of-pocket cost to the patients

Net Promoter Score for the services was in the 90th percentile

MNPS documented savings of more than $400,000 in the first year

C-section delivery rates decreased by 25% in comparison to the market

"We've been building this bundled-care approach at Vanderbilt for several years and knew it worked to throw out traditional payment rules and simply focus on patient-centered care," said C.J. Stimson, MD, JD, Chief Medical Officer of the Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) and Vanderbilt University Employee Health Plans and Senior Vice President of Value Transformation. "We are grateful to have found collaborators like Metro Nashville Public Schools and Cedar Gate that have helped us test and scale this program. This award recognizes how much the MyMaternityHealth bundle is improving the health of moms and babies while also lowering the financial burden for everyone, and that's work we're incredibly proud to deliver."

Vanderbilt Health and Cedar Gate's collaboration, which began with Vanderbilt's own employee population, has rapidly evolved into a high quality and financially sustainable multi-specialty value-based care program that the health system is offering to self-funded employers. For further information about Vanderbilt Health's MyHealth Bundles offerings, visit https://www.vanderbilthealth.com/program/myhealth-bundles

About Cedar Gate Technologies

Cedar Gate enables payers, providers, employers, and service administrators to excel at value-based care. Our unified technology and services platform enhances and automates data management activities to deliver employer and provider analytics, care management, and payment technology necessary to pursue every payment model and optimize performance in all lines of business. From primary care attribution, to bundled payments, to capitation, our platform is designed to improve clinical, financial, and operational outcomes for all.

Based in Greenwich, CT, Cedar Gate is private equity backed by GTCR, a leading Chicago-based private equity firm, Ascension Ventures, a strategic healthcare venture firm, and Cobalt Ventures, the investment subsidiary of BCBS of Kansas City. To learn more, visit www.cedargate.com

About Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) is one of the nation's leading academic medical centers and is one of the largest comprehensive research, teaching and patient care health systems in the Southeast. The most heavily utilized quaternary, referral healthcare facility in the Mid-South, VUMC sees over 2.4 million patient visits per year in over 160 locations, discharging 67,000 inpatients and performing 70,000 surgical operations. The medical center is the largest non-governmental employer of Middle Tennessee citizens, with more than 28,000 staff, including nearly 3,000 physicians, advanced practice nurses and scientists appointed to the Vanderbilt University faculty. For more information and the latest news follow VUMC on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter and in the VUMC Reporter .

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services, and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data, and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest, and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. Learn more at KLASresearch.com.

Luke Sheffield

Account Supervisor

anthonyBarnum Public Relations

luke.sheffield@anthonybarnum.com

512.592.2697

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cedar Gate