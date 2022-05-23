Holcim US Expands Ready Mix Capabilities with Latest Acquisition

Holcim finds synergies with Cajun Ready Mix Concrete as acquisition expands footprint and capabilities in Louisiana , part of its Southern Region

CHICAGO, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Holcim US announced today it has acquired the assets of the largest ready-mix concrete company in the Greater Baton Rouge Area, Cajun Ready Mix Concrete. This move further expands Holcim's reach in Louisiana with an increased capacity to serve our ready mix customers.

Holcim Logo (PRNewsfoto/LafargeHolcim) (PRNewswire)

The transaction will integrate Cajun Ready Mix Concrete's expertise along with its 108 employees, 51 mixer trucks and eight, state-certified batch plants that serve Baton Rouge and surrounding cities, with Holcim's industry-leading network to produce a substantial synergy.

"This acquisition exemplifies our focus of adding strategic partners to our existing operations," said Rick Pucci, Head, Southern Region, Holcim US. "Cajun's commitment to innovation, service and quality, along with its industry relationships and engineering capabilities, are an ideal fit with our model. We're excited to work with the Cajun team to further build partnerships across our newly acquired and existing footprint in the Region."

As part of the transaction, Holcim will acquire eight Cajun Ready Mix Concrete plants and its headquarters location. The operations will be managed by Jeffrey Poche, General Manager of Louisiana and Rick Pucci, Head, Southern Region.

