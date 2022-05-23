GreenPower Enters into Joint Venture with Jupiter Group in India to Market the Right Hand Drive EV Star Cab and Chassis

HYDERABAD, India, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero-emission, electric-powered, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, announces that through its wholly owned subsidiary EA Green-Power Pvt Ltd. has entered into a joint venture with the Jupiter Wagon Group ("Jupiter") to bring select GreenPower all-electric vehicles to the Indian market.

Jupiter is a premier manufacturer of railway wagons, passenger coaches, wagon components and castings in India with customers such as the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Shipping, Tata Motors, VOLVO Eicher Motors, Bharat Benz and Avia Motors. Jupiter owns manufacturing facilities across India.

"GreenPower has joined forces with Jupiter Wagon Group to bring GreenPower's EV Star CC to the Indian Market," stated Brendan Riley, GreenPower President. "We are excited to work with Jupiter to conform (homologate) a right-hand-drive version of the vehicle that is already proven and popular in North America. Both GreenPower and Jupiter believe that this zero-emission, battery electric platform is exactly what is needed for India to both provide a clean air solution and a cost-effective way to move people and goods. This collaboration leverages the proven EV prowess of GreenPower and the manufacturing and distribution strength of JWL."

GreenPower's EV Star Cab and Chassis Right Hand Drive (EV Star CC RHD) is a purpose-built multi-utility zero-emissions vehicle with a standard battery pack of 62.5 kWh providing a payload of 4,095 kilograms with a range of 150 kilometers or an optional battery pack of 118 kWh providing a payload of 3,675 kilograms with a range of 250 kilometers. GreenPower's EV Star Cab and Chassis accommodates a wide variety of mid and last-mile delivery needs while maintaining the benefits of being a zero-emission vehicle.

Priyankar Balekai, Vice President, Global Trucks for Greenpower stated, "We've recently opened our office in Hyderabad and are excited to be working with Jupiter to demonstrate the EV Star CC RHD to the Indian market, which is an untapped market for medium and heavy duty all-electric vehicles."

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo van, and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, GreenPower's business and operations and the environment in which it operates, which are based on GreenPower's operations, estimates, forecasts, and projections. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "upon", "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict or are beyond GreenPower's control. A number of important factors, including those set forth in other public filings (filed under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com), could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Consequently, readers should not place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. In addition, these forward-looking statements relate to the date on which they are made. GreenPower disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. © 2022 GreenPower Motor Company Inc. All rights reserved.

