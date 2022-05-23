Bloomberg Opens Data Submission Period for 2023 Gender-Equality Index

The Bloomberg Gender Reporting Framework Facilitates Voluntary Disclosure of Companies' Commitments To Gender Equality

NEW YORK, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg announced that, as of today, companies can submit their gender-related data to the Bloomberg Gender Reporting Framework. Participating companies will be considered for inclusion in the 2023 Bloomberg Gender Equality Index (GEI). The GEI is a reference index that reflects the financial performance of public companies that have demonstrated their commitment to gender equality in the workplace. The GEI helps meet the increasing demand for transparency, standardization and performance among key ESG factors.

The Bloomberg Gender Reporting Framework enables companies to disclose their active initiatives toward gender equality according to five key pillars: leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies and external brand. Companies answer questions relating to key themes such as pipeline management, company benefits and pay gap metrics. Over 550 companies participated in 2022.

Each year, the framework evolves to track social impacts on companies' priorities for diversity and inclusion. In the 2023 framework, additional exploratory questions were added to capture more data on intersectionality factors such as race, ethnicity and sexual orientation.

"This simple idea that we all deserve to belong, and on our own terms — is core to who we are as a company and how we make decisions," says Sonia Syngal, CEO of Gap Inc. "For us, inclusion isn't optional, it's a business imperative."

Companies value the GEI as a resource for stakeholders and investors to view their past performance, as well as benchmarking the case for further corporate investments in inclusiveness. All participating companies receive a comprehensive scorecard to appraise their progress.

"We participated in the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index not only as an avenue for transparency to our stakeholders, but also as a tool to further look into our organization and how we create spaces that are genuinely inclusive for all genders." – Robina Gokongwei Pe, President & CEO, Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc.

"Investors are demanding that companies make real progress towards a more equitable and fair approach to their operations and workforce," says Patricia Torres, Global Head of Sustainable Finance Solutions at Bloomberg. "Every year we have more companies adopting our GEI reporting framework, as it provides them with a clear way to document and demonstrate their improvements in diversity and inclusion."

The deadline for submissions for inclusion in the 2023 GEI is September 30th, 2022. There is no cost to participate.

For more information, please visit www.bloomberg.com/gei or reach out to our Bloomberg data analysts at GEI@bloomberg.net to learn more about how to submit your company-specific gender data.

