USO and Kroger Join Forces to Bring Mobile Food Programming to Military Community

Fueled by care, driven by connection, and building community with each meal served to military members and their families

CINCINNATI, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The USO – the leading non-profit organization supporting U.S. service members and their families – has teamed up with Kroger – America's largest grocer – to launch a mobile food programming that will serve local military communities. The initiative kicks off May 16 with a "Stuff the Truck" event at the Chamblee Tucker Kroger store in Atlanta, Georgia, and will end at Fort Stewart on May 21, with a meal for family members of forward deployed service members.

(PRNewswire)

"The USO is proud to uplift the U.S. military community with the help of our partner Kroger," said Brian Cowart, Chief Development and Marketing Officer at the USO. "This initiative offers the American people the opportunity to give back to those who have sacrificed for our country and to connect with service members through the joy of food."

Through this partnership, the USO and Kroger will provide nutritious meals to military members and bring them a taste of home, whether they're supporting natural disaster relief, serving in remote locations, or at basic training. Custom co-branded trucks and trailers from the mobile USO fleet will collect donations from local shoppers and deliver food to various military bases.

As part of the event, the public can make donations to "Stuff the Truck." A few recommended products to donate include protein bars, fruit snacks, and to-go peanut butter – all of which service members will enjoy.

Starting in Georgia, mobile units will deliver food to our heroes in uniform, stopping to replenish supplies at Kroger stores along the way. Initial locations include:

Chamblee Tucker Store ( May 16 ) – "Stuff the Truck" event to collect donations

Dobbins Reserve Air Force Base ( May 17 ) – Delivery to military community

Grovetown Kroger Store ( May 18 ) – "Stuff the Truck" event to collect donations

Fort Gordon ( May 19 ) – Delivery to military community

Fort Stewart ( May 21 ) – Delivery to military community and meal for family of forward deployed service members

"The USO and Kroger have long worked together to support our military service men and women and their families," said Denise Osterhues, Kroger's senior director of sustainability & social impact. "We're introducing three new mobile kitchen units in the next two years to take our partnership to the next level. Together, we'll bring warm meals and taste of home to service members wherever the are – at military installations, providing food at USO centers, or disaster relief services in our communities. This new Kroger-USO mobile kitchen fleet will be at the center of our shared mission to nourish our neighbors."

Since 2010, the Kroger family of companies, along with its generous customers and associates, have donated $35.3 million to the USO. Kroger is proud to be the largest USO contributor in the history of the organization.

Follow the USO on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for updates and join the conversation using #BetheForce on social media.

About the USO

The USO strengthens America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home, and country, throughout their service to the nation. At hundreds of locations worldwide, we are united in our commitment to connect our service members and their families through countless acts of caring, comfort, and support. The USO is a private nonprofit organization, not a government agency. Our programs, services and entertainment tours are made possible by the American people, the support of our corporate partners, and the dedication of our volunteers and staff. To join us in this important mission and learn more about the USO, please visit USO.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. We are, across our family of companies, nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless shopping experience under a variety of banner names. We are committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

The Kroger Co. Logo (PRNewsFoto/The Kroger Co.) (PRNewsFoto/The Kroger Co.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Kroger Co.