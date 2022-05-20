Tractor Beverage Pours Out 6 New Organic Refreshers at National Restaurant Association Show

Fresh Bounty of Fruit-Forward Agua Frescas Are Filled with Health, Happiness and Undiscovered Tastes

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tractor Beverage Company , exclusive creator of the world's first and only Certified Organic, Non-GMO total beverage solution for foodservice, is set to make an all-natural splash at this weekend's National Restaurant Association show with the mouthwatering debut of six fantastic new flavors for a thirsty nation that wants its drinks to get real.

"Consumers who want clean beverages shouldn't have to rely on tap water when they're dining out."- Luke Emery , Tractor

"Today's consumers want clean beverages and healthier options," said Luke Emery, Chief Customer Officer for Tractor Beverage Company. "They're label readers who've grown up with an appreciation for certified organic, farm to table options and we believe they shouldn't have to rely on tap water when they're dining out of home. Our foodservice partners agree. They're seeing the rapid shift in tastes and preferences and recognize that Tractor is there with a total "better for you" clean label solution, from organic agua frescas, organic frozen slushies, organic premium craft sodas and mixology."

Joining the company's deliciously original Agua Fresca line of lightly sweetened, all-natural, non-GMO, Certified Organic non-carbonated drinks are a virtual orchard of new nature-blessed flavors: Peach, Mango, Strawberry Dragonfruit, Farmers Punch, Clementine, and the popular Lemonade, now with pulp.

Each of these new refreshers squeeze the unbounded joys of real whole-fruit and perfect organic juice combos into every sip to create a uniquely differentiating choice for discriminating restauranteurs and discerning consumers alike.

Attendees at NRA Chicago are strongly urged to quench their thirst at the booth of Tractor's strategic foodservice partner, Keurig Dr Pepper (South Building Booth #2612), where the new flavors will make their debut as KDP's special guest.

To find the nirvana nearest you and for more information about Tractor's fresh new options for restaurants and other foodservice providers, head to drinktractor.com .

About Tractor Beverage Co.

Founded with a mission to create better beverages for all, Tractor Beverage Company is the first and only Certified Organic, Non-GMO full line beverage solution for foodservice. Tractor's handcrafted drinks feature clean ingredients that deliver on taste, functionality and an innovative consumer experience. Tractor's vision is to use its beverage platform to expand organic farm practices—and, in turn, lead the way to a more sustainable and flourishing future for restaurants, consumers, and farmers. Tractor was named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies in 2021. For more information, please visit drinktractor.com or follow along on Instagram at @drinktractor .

