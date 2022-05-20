LILM SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Lilium N.V. f/k/a Qell Acquisition Corp. Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 17, 2022

NEW YORK, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Lilium N.V. f/k/a Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: LILM).

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Lilium N.V. f/k/a Qell Acquisition Corp. between March 30, 2021 and March 14, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until June 17, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Lilium N.V. f/k/a Qell Acquisition Corp. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Lilium materially overstates the design and capabilities of the Lilium Jet, an electric vertical take-off-and-landing aircraft for use in a new type of high-speed air transport system for people and goods; (2) Lilium materially overstates the likelihood for the Lilium Jet's timely certification; (3) Lilium misrepresents its ability to obtain or create the necessary batteries for the Lilium Jet; (4) the special purpose acquisition company merger would not and did not generate enough cash to commercially launch the Lilium Jet; (5) Qell Acquisition Corp. did not engage in proper due diligence regarding its merger with Lilium GmbH; and (6) as a result, Defendants' public statements and statements to journalists were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

CONTACT:

JAKUBOWITZ LAW

1140 Avenue of the Americas

9th Floor

New York, New York 10036

T: (212) 867-4490

F: (212) 537-5887

