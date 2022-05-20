Leading US energy provider Xcel Energy partners with IFS to drive field workforce scheduling transformation

IFS will provide solution for long-term planning and scheduling optimization, as well as driving sustainability for the energy giant

LINKÖPING, Sweden, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xcel Energy, a leading US-based energy provider, is partnering with IFS, the global cloud enterprise software company, to undertake a gas and electric distribution end-to-end scheduling transformation. As a part of the transformation, Xcel Energy will utilize mobile workforce management (MWM) and planning and scheduling optimization (PSO) software from IFS, with an integration to SAP via an add-on component (AOC).

Jesse Seering, Director of Scheduling at Xcel Energy, commented, "Planning, scheduling, and dispatching are manual processes for our teams today. We are excited on behalf of our customers and employees to digitize, streamline, and simplify our process."

Marne Martin, President, SMBU, IFS, said: "As energy providers rise to meet changing consumer demands, their digital transformation journeys are a priority. To continue exceeding customer and stakeholder expectations, companies are adapting their business models to focus on connected assets, projects, and service, as they are ultimately the key to empowering companies to stay ahead of the competition.

"Xcel Energy is an ambitious energy provider focused on dynamic growth and driving efficiencies across their business. It is great news that they have chosen IFS and our software to help deliver this vision for them. We look forward to working in close partnership over the coming years to ensure their strategic goals are realized, and to enable them to deliver their Moment of Service ™ to their customers."

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) provides the energy that powers millions of homes and businesses across eight Western and Midwestern states. Headquartered in Minneapolis, the company is an industry leader in responsibly reducing carbon emissions and producing and delivering clean energy solutions from a variety of renewable sources at competitive prices.

About IFS

IFS develops and delivers cloud enterprise software for companies around the world who manufacture and distribute goods, build and maintain assets, and manage service-focused operations. Within our single platform, our industry specific products are innately connected to a single data model and use embedded digital innovation so that our customers can be their best when it really matters to their customers-at the Moment of Service™. The industry expertise of our people and of our growing ecosystem, together with a commitment to deliver value at every single step, has made IFS a recognized leader and the most recommended supplier in our sector. Our team of 4,500 employees every day live our values of agility, trustworthiness and collaboration in how we support our 10,000+ customers. Learn more about how our enterprise software solutions can help your business today at ifs.com.

