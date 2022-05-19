Technology Investment and Authentic Thought Leadership are Requirements for Modern Associations

The inaugural Nimble AMS Association Leadership Virtual Summit offered educational webinars for association executives

This free event featured three educational webinars and provided an opportunity for association leaders to redefine what it means to be a leader of a member-based organization in today's world. The three-hour virtual summit offered insight into challenges facing association leaders and opportunities to enhance leaders' understanding of and connection to today's members.

Employers and association leaders are on the hot seat to provide employees and members with the benefits and experience they desire. Aimed at association executives, summit attendees learned how to effectively lead staff to navigate the journey of today's members and create unparalleled member value, networked with other association professionals, and earned 3 CAE credit hours in the process. The eight featured speakers have over 100 years of combined association experience.

"No question with the younger generation, if you don't have good tech, they'll leave," added session speaker Wes Trochlil (founder, Effective Database Management). "Technology investment is a requirement now."

At the Association Leadership Virtual Summit, in addition to industry networking and opportunities to chat with expert thought leaders and association-leader peers, timely topics included:

How your organization can empower members to make informed, life-changing career decisions

Managing and optimizing an organization's tech stack to prepare for future success

How association leaders can become industry-trusted thought-leaders

Professional development skills that will help move organizations forward

Session 1: Technology and strategies to engage and excite today's workforce

Panelists explored technology must-haves and strategies that association leaders need to adopt. The conversation centered on employment trends impacting the association member experience – including the labor shortage – and staff retention, current opportunities to diversify and expand the workforce, and ways that automation can excite and entice members and staff to combat innovation burnout and improve work-life balance.

"Your association can become the foundation from which members plan and achieve a successful career and deliver a high level of career satisfaction. [Career satisfaction] is currently driving the great reshuffling, and people are seeking happiness in their role," said Tristan Jordan, YM Careers, General Manager. "Together with your continuing education program, your best practice sessions, and networking opportunities...you'll become indispensable to the professionals you serve. Providing these innovative programs act as both the compass which points members in the right direction, and the assistance to help them reach the right destination."

Session 2: Own the future: How to prepare your association for success with technology

Embracing change was a big thread throughout the round table discussion, and it featured technology thought leaders who have helped thousands of associations find the right mix of tech to own their future. By aligning technology with an association's goals, and talking about benefits not features, association leaders can position their organization and members for future success with technology.

"Change management must be more heavily applied to associations. It's a complete paradigm shift, corresponding with the evolution of technology," said David Schulman, Associations Rewired, President. "Don't let leadership get lulled into inaction. As you transition to modern technology, remember you're building a garden, you need to seed it, feed it and water it. It's not a sprint, it's a marathon."

Session 3: How to become an authentic thought leader for your industry

Authentically connecting with your members and staff will help you become an industry thought leader. "Every interaction with a member is an opportunity to improve the relationship," shared Teri Carden, ReviewMyAMS co-founder and CEO. Compelling thought leadership can also improve the member experience, and authentically connecting with your members and staff will help you become an industry thought leader.

"Ask members what's keeping them up at night. This gives them a voice and allows them to be heard more broadly," said Bruce Moe (Executive Director/CEO of the Missouri State Teachers Association). "Amplify your member's voices through whitepapers, news releases, and case studies. This gives them a platform and brings awareness to what issues your members face."

