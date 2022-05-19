QUEEN OF CRYPTO WARNS INFLATION AND RECESSION COULD WIPE OUT ECONOMIC GAINS FOR AFRICAN AMERICANS FOR GENERATIONS

LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As runaway inflation escalates, gas prices skyrocket and recession looms, African Americans have continued to lose economic ground throughout the pandemic. Responding to what she feels may be a future economic Armageddon for Black America, Najah Roberts, the "Queen of Crypto," is launching "The Second Annual Digital Financial Revolution Tour" (DFRT) on Saturday, May 28 at 3 pm at Leimert Park Plaza (4395 Leimert Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90008). The event, whose speakers include actor Hill Harper (CBS's The Good Doctor), is free and features guest appearances, entertainment, free bitcoin, and merchandise giveaways. For information, go to www.thedfrtour.com./. For full list of all tour stops, visit www.thedfrtour.com/tour-schedule/2022.

Najah Roberts (PRNewswire)

"The pandemic has accelerated the economic destruction of many urban communities," Roberts warns. "I fear that ur commun

The tour is headed to 41 urban communities throughout the United States to educate attendees on how to use bitcoin and cryptocurrency to save and grow wealth. Participants will learn what Bitcoin and bitcoin (BTC) are and why they're important and, also learn how to download a digital wallet. At each stop, Roberts will give away the smallest denomination of bitcoin (Satoshis) to show participants in real-time what a bitcoin transaction looks like.

"The pandemic has accelerated the economic destruction of many of our urban communities," Roberts warns. "I fear that we are already in a recessionary cycle, and this combined with runaway inflation could wipe out generational wealth for everyday African Americans. Our communities are facing an economic Armageddon."

Roberts, a Bitcoin, cryptocurrency, and NFT expert, feels that cryptocurrency can offer one of the few viable options for poor African Americans to start building real economic independence. She has been an advocate for educating and promoting long-term financial health and wealth-building. In 2021, she and actor Hill Harper (ABC's The Good Doctor) kicked off the first annual Digital Financial Revolution Tour" and visited 33 cities throughout the country.

ABOUT NAJAH ROBERTS

Najah Roberts, the Queen of Crypto, is a pioneering tech entrepreneur, Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, NFT expert, and community activist. She is the Founder & CEO of Crypto Blockchain Plug, the first Black-owned cryptocurrency exchange, and one of just three brick-and-mortar digital cryptocurrency businesses in the U.S. She is a radio host on Tavis Smiley's KBLA Talk 1580 daily, Mon - Friday from 1 PM - 2 PM PT (4-5 ET) featuring her segment "Ahead of The Crypto Curve" which educates the Black and Brown community on Bitcoin, Altcoins, Wallets, and all things Crypto related.

DIGITAL FINANCIAL REVOLUTION TOUR: https://www.thedfrtour.com/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Queen of Crypto (Najah Roberts) Second Annual Digital Financial Revolution Tour