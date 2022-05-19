PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF MR. SHLOMO ZOHAR AS THE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PTNR) (TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, announces that the Company's Board of Directors resolved to appoint Mr. Shlomo Zohar to serve as the Chairman of the Board of Directors until the Company's next Annual General Meeting of shareholders. Mr. Zohar will replace Ms. Osnat Ronen who concluded her term as Chairperson of the Company's Board of Directors and as a member of the Board of Directors on May 17, 2022.

Mr. Shlomo Zohar has been a director in the Company since October 2020. Mr. Zohar served in the past as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Israel Discount Bank Ltd. and as Chairman of the Board of Directors of B Communications Ltd. and currently he serves on the Board of Directors of several companies, including at Delek USA Energy, Inc., and Isras Investment Company Ltd.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner") is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet and television services). Partner's ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ: PTNR) (TASE: PTNR).

For more information about Partner see:

http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby/

Contacts:

Tamir Amar Deputy CEO & Chief Financial Officer Tel: +972 (54) 781 4951 Amir Adar Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Projects Tel: +972 (54) 781 5051 E-mail: investors@partner.co.il

