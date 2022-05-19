Millennia Launches Millennia Access, a Leading Patient Access and Engagement Solution

RALEIGH, N.C., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Millennia (the "Company"), a leader in patient payment and patient engagement for hospitals, health systems, medical groups and specialty practices is excited to announce the launch of Millennia Access, a unified patient experience platform that streamlines the scheduling, intake, registration and pre-payment process.

Patients' needs and expectations of their healthcare experience continue to rise, especially with the massive growth of digital technology and convenience. According to a study conducted by Redpoint Global, 80% of consumers said they prefer to use digital communications with their healthcare providers. However, many providers today have not solved the issues with their front-end patient access and engagement process, leading to missed appointments, incomplete patient information, claim denials, missed payments, and patient and staff frustration.

Millennia has continued to enhance the technology and overall user experience for patient access and engagement. Hundreds of provider locations across the country are already leveraging the Millennia Access product for their patients to quickly and easily engage in a fully digital experience. This is critical as providers need to be able to let their patients know up front what services they are eligible for, what the cost will be and what options they will have to make payments. The Millennia Access product not only provides this but is unique in that it allows the provider to retain that information from the front end and connect it directly into their billing system for quick and easy follow-up and a more streamlined collections process after the visit.

It all starts with scheduling and a simple way for the patient to search for the specialty, provider, location, and time that works best for their schedule. This experience is fully customized to align with any specific provider rules and preferences. Millennia Access sends additional reminders and messaging to prepare the patient for their appointment. This includes virtual intake and pre-service questionnaires and consents. Millennia also expanded the solution to address key revenue cycle tasks including verifying patient insurance coverage, managing self-pay declarations, and providing pre-service estimates that meet the requirements of The No Surprises Act.

Patients also expect a simple and safe appointment experience. Millennia Access provides virtual and mobile check-in, waiting boards, automated and on-demand messaging, and real-time data and worklists for staff. All of this helps to improve the experience by reducing the total time spent at the appointment while increasing overall throughput for the provider.

This fully digitized process from scheduling through the day of the appointment not only creates tremendous efficiencies for the provider but also the simplicity and convenience that patients want and expect. Early patient adoption of the solution is critical to the overall experience and the results for the client. One client in particular was still working in a paper-only registration prior to installing Millennia Access. Within the first day of launching, 92% of patients completed the entire registration process digitally before they even arrived to the facility.

"More than ever before, it's critical for providers to engage the patient early and often to build credibility and trust so they feel comfortable and confident in the process," said Tom Ormondroyd, CEO of Millennia. "Millennia Access is the unified platform and technology solution that connects patients and providers from the beginning to bring simplicity and transparency to the process. We take on the manual and often tedious tasks of scheduling, intake, eligibility, registration and payments so the provider and patient can focus on care."

