KangoGift CEO to Talk About Emotionally Intelligent Recognition at WorldatWork Conference

BOSTON, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KangoGift , the leader in employee recognition and reward solutions, announced today it will be joining its partner Healthesytems, Inc. to provide the only presentation on the critical topic of "Emotionally Intelligent Recognition" at the WorldatWork Rewards '22 Conference.

During this session, KangoGift chief executive officer Todd Horton and Healthesystems vice president for human resources, Laura Wood will be addressing how emotionally intelligent recognition is even more critical in a time where the lines between work and home life are blurred and how managers can effectively recognize employees by using effective communication tools and methods.

"It's no secret that employee recognition is much more difficult than it has ever been," said Horton. "Our goal during this session is to help managers define emotional intelligence as it pertains to employee recognition. We will be able to offer clear examples of it and share a framework everyone can apply to their own organization."

I know from my own interactions with HR executives that nearly all of them have this issue to deal with and that many believe they are often the only ones. I look forward to a constructive session and great discussions."

Below is the essential information for the presentation:

Date: Monday, May 23, 2022

Time: 12:30-1:30 EDT

Where: World at Work Rewards Conference, room A313

About KangoGift

KangoGift is a leading human resources technology company exclusively focused on employee engagement and recognition for its global customer base. Since its founding in 2009, its mission has been to help organizations foster cultures that ensure employees feel valued, appreciated, and inspired to do their best every day.

Contact

Todd Horton

617-861-8335

inquiries@kangogift.com

