U.S. Well Services and KCF Technologies Announce Integration for Electric Frac with Fully Automated Pump Control

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KCF Technologies, a leading provider of machine health optimization platform, and U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS), today announced an industry first integration between electric frac pump control systems for fully automated pump controls.

KCF's fault detection automation engine, MachineIQ, allows U.S. Well Services to run their fleets intelligently and safely. With state-of-the-art KCF vibration sensors, MachineIQ provides actionable suggestions to operators based on live health data locally at the job site. Thus, operators are constantly aware of the health of every individual pump without entering the redzone.

With U.S. Well Services' next generation Clean Fleet®, Nyx, MachineIQ will be transmitting the operational suggestions directly into U.S. Well Services' Health Automation Server. Taking into account numerous systems and the associated data every second, U.S. Well Services Health Automation Server will talk to the Control System, provided by Approach Controls, which will autonomously balance the pumping load between the multiple pumps on site.

"U.S. Well Services continues to be on the leading edge of digitalization and automation in our industry, innovating next-generation pressure pumping technologies. Our use of advanced IoT and control systems paired with MachineIQ enables our electric fleets to deliver the highest levels of efficiency, safety and economic value." – Mr. Kyle O'Neill, President and CEO of U.S. Well Services

Integration Benefits of Automated Pump Controls:

Avoiding catastrophic failures, excessive maintenance, and lost production time, U.S. Well Services has realized significant savings since starting their partnership with KCF Technologies in 2014, achieving best-in-class results driven by crew engagement and execution.

Continuous monitoring of equipment eliminates the safety threat encountered when entering the red zone.

Efficiencies are gained by increasing pumping hours per day through reduction in equipment failure, iron failure, and downtime.

"Automation means costly, dangerous anomalies that threaten job safety can be addressed in milliseconds compared to the minutes, hours, or days it might have taken in the past." – Dr. Jeremy Frank, CEO of KCF Technologies

KCF Technologies and U.S. Well Services' engineers have collaborated since 2014 on pump health data for both diesel and electric frac pump units and frac blenders. They performed equipment teardowns and monitored pressure signatures that indicate various internal pump faults or poor operating conditions. In 2021 U.S. Well Services' IoT System began streaming data directly to KCF's MachineIQ algorithm. These learnings, coupled with U.S. Well Services' IoT Platform and KCF's industry knowledge, have led to AI, ML, and advanced analytics that deliver fully automate pump controls. U.S. Well Services' clients are benefiting from the first move advantages of pursuing health based automated pump controls while unlocking the full potential of years' worth of data. Initial results of the effort indicate U.S. Well Services' Clean Fleets® are operating at a more consistent rate and at a higher safety level than conventionally seen in the industry. Patented Clean Fleet® technology is the first fully electric, fully mobile well stimulation system powered by natural gas and will now be the first electric frac pump controls to be completely automated in the industry.

About KCF Technologies:

KCF is on a mission to permanently solve the complex asset problems that have plagued industry. Our team develops technology and services that empower industrial businesses to eliminate unplanned downtime, optimize their operations, and outpace their competition. For more information on SMARTdiagnostics 4.0, visit www.kcftech.com.

About U.S. Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc. is a leading provider of pressure pumping services and a market leader in electric fracture stimulation. The Company's patented electric frac technology provides one of the first fully electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally-supplied natural gas, including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. U.S. Well Services' electric frac technology dramatically decreases emissions and sound pollution while generating exceptional operational efficiencies, including significant customer fuel cost savings versus conventional diesel fleets. For more information visit: www.uswellservices.com.

