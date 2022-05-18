Eltek Reports 2022 First Quarter Financial Results

Revenues of $ 9.8 million in the first quarter of 202 2 compared to $ 7.2 million in the first quarter of 2021

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK), a global manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced solutions in the field of printed circuit boards (PCBs), today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

"The world's exit from the Covid-19 crisis, the increased demand for defense products and the continuation of the trend of shifting back high end PCB production to Western countries continue to have a positive impact on our Company's results of operations. The Company's backlog as of March 31, 2022 increased by 50% compared to the beginning of the year. Eltek is a key supplier to several major defense contractors and its revenues and backlog are influenced directly from the increased demand of their customers", said Eli Yaffe, Chief Executive Officer of Eltek. "During the first quarter of 2022, we began our accelerated investment program at the Company's plant in Petach Tikva in order to cope with the increase in demand we forecast and the need for higher efficiency. The first phase of the plan includes investments in production lines and infrastructure amounting to $9 million. The total cost of our accelerated investment plan is expected to be $15 million. We are also continuing our efforts to increase our skilled workforce in order to expand our production capacity", concluded Mr. Yaffe.

Highlights of the First Quarter of 2022 compared to the First Quarter of 2021

Revenues were $9.8 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to revenues of $7.2 million in the first quarter of 2021;





Gross profit was $2.0 million (20.1% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $1.1 (15.9% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2021;





Operating profit was $0.7 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to operating profit of $0.1 million in the first quarter of 2021;





Profit before income tax was $0.8 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $0.2 million in the first quarter of 2021;





Net profit was $0.6 million or $0.11 per fully diluted share for the first quarter of 2022 compared to net profit of $0.2 million or $0.04 per fully diluted share in the first quarter of 2021;





EBITDA was a $1.1 million (11% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2022 compared to EBITDA of $0.6 million (8% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2021;





Net cash provided by operating activities amounted to $0.3 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $2.5 million in the first quarter of 2021;





Cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2022 were $9.1 million compared to $9.3 million as of December 31, 2021 .

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company reports financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP and herein provides some non-GAAP measures, including EBITDA. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are intended to supplement the Company's presentation of its financial results that are prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses the non-GAAP measures presented to evaluate and manage the Company's operations internally. The Company is also providing this information to assist investors in performing additional financial analysis. Reconciliation between the Company's results on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in a table below.

About Eltek

Eltek – "Innovation Across the Board", is a global manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced solutions in the field of printed circuit boards (PCBs), and is the Israeli leader in this industry. PCBs are the core circuitry of most electronic devices. Eltek specializes in the manufacture and supply of complex and high quality PCBs, HDI, multilayered and flex-rigid boards for the high-end market. Eltek is ITAR compliant and has AS-9100 and NADCAP Electronics certifications. Its customers include leading companies in the defense, aerospace and medical industries in Israel, the United States, Europe and Asia.

Eltek was founded in 1970. The Company's headquarters, R&D, production and marketing center are located in Israel. Eltek also operates through its subsidiary in North America and by agents and distributors in Europe, India, South Africa and South America.

For more information, visit Eltek's web site at www.nisteceltek.com

Eltek Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands US$, except per share data)

















Three months ended







March 31,







2022

2021



























Revenues

9,755

7,205



Costs of revenues

(7,794)

(6,063)



Gross profit

1,961

1,142

















Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,293

1,000



R&D expenses, net

17

-



Operating profit

651

142

















Financial income, net

121

104



Other income (loss), net

-

(2)



Profit before income tax

772

244

















Tax expenses

140

15



Net Profit

632

229

















Earnings per share











Basic and diluted net profit per ordinary share

0.11

0.04

















Weighted average number of ordinary shares used to compute











basic net profit per ordinary share (in thousands)

5,843

5,840

















Weighted average number of ordinary shares used to compute











diluted net profit per ordinary share (in thousands)

5,843

5,866



















Eltek Ltd. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands US$)

















March 31,

December 31,







2022

2021













Assets

























Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

9,054

9,283



Receivables: Trade, net of provision for doubtful accounts

8,043

7,021



Other

856

798



Inventories

5,469

4,893



Prepaid expenses

582

586

















Total current assets

24,004

22,581

















Long term assets











Restricted deposits

222

226



Severance pay fund

65

66



Deferred tax assets and long term tax receivables, net

3,348

3,563



Operating lease right of use assets

8,536

8,979



Total long term assets

12,171

12,834

















Fixed assets, less accumulated depreciation

7,192

7,368

















Total Assets

43,367

42,783

















Liabilities and Shareholder's equity

























Current liabilities











Short-term credit and current maturities of long-term debts

783

708



Accounts payable: Trade

4,568

4,044



Other

4,011

3,577



Short-term operating lease liabilities

861

931

















Total current liabilities

10,223

9,260

















Long-term liabilities











Long term debt, excluding current maturities

3,631

3,921



Employee severance benefits

339

344



Long-term operating lease liabilities

7,814

8,186

















Total long-term liabilities

11,784

12,451

















Equity











Ordinary shares, NIS 3.0 par value authorized 10,000,000

shares, issued and outstanding 5,849,678 at March 31. 2022

and 5,840,357 at December 31, 2021

5,305

5,296



Additional paid-in capital

22,862

22,846



Cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments

3,294

3,716



Capital reserve

1,340

1,287



Accumulated deficit

(11,441)

(12,073)



Shareholders' equity

21,360

21,072



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

43,367

42,783



















































Eltek Ltd.

Unaudited Non-GAAP EBITDA Reconciliations

(In thousands US$)















Non-GAAP EBITDA Reconciliations

Three months ended







March 31,







2022

2021







Unaudited



























GAAP net Income

632

229



Add back items:

























Financial income, net

(121)

(104)



Income tax expenses

140

15



Depreciation and amortization

435

443



Non-GAAP EBITDA

1,086

583





























































Eltek Ltd. Consolidated Statement of Cash flow (In thousands US$)

















Three months ended







March 31,







2022

2021

















Cash flows from operating activities:

























Net Income

632

229

















Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net











cash flows provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization

435

443



Stock-based compensation

53

7



Decrease in deferred tax assets and long term tax receivable

140

8







628

458

















Decrease (increase) in operating lease right-of-use assets

4

4



Decrease (increase) in trade receivables

(1,160)

3,028



Decrease (increase) in other receivables and prepaid expenses

(82)

(220)



Decrease (increase) in inventories

(674)

(502)



Increase (decrease) in trade payables

485

(200)



Increase (decrease) in other liabilities and accrued expenses

506

(323)



Increase (decrease) in employee severance benefits, net

2

(6)







(919)

1,781

















Net cash provided by operating activities

341

2,468































Cash flows from investing activities:











Purchase of fixed assets

(289)

(208)



Net cash used in investing activities

(289)

(208)































Cash flows from financing activities:











Short- term bank credit, net

-

(377)



Exercise of options

25

-



Repayment of long-term loans from bank

(114)

(38)



Repayment of credit from fixed asset payables

(3)

(11)



Net cash used in financing activities

(92)

(426)

















Effect of translation adjustments

(189)

(163)

















Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(229)

1,671

















Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period

9,283

4,735

















Cash and cash equivalents at period end

9,054

6,406

































